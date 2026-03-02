Harry Kane cheers and cheers - the Englishman has now scored 30 goals in the current Bundesliga season. sda

If there's one thing Harry Kane stands for like no other in his career, it's goals. With his goals against Borussia Dortmund, he equaled several Bundesliga records and Lewandowski's 41 goals in one season don't seem impossible either.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harry Kane chases Robert Lewandowski's goal record.

Lewandowski has already scored one more goal than Kane after 24 games.

The Bayern striker has scored twice in the last 7 competitive games. Show more

24 Bundesliga games, 30 goals. On average, one goal every 65 minutes. With these figures, Harry Kane is in a league of his own. For comparison: Deniz Undav, the second-best goalscorer in the league, currently has 14 goals. Nobody can currently match the England international striker's figures.

The only player to score as often or even more often than Kane himself also once wore the number 9 at Bayern and goes by the name of Robert Lewandowski. In the 2020/21 season, the Pole scored an incredible 41 goals in one Bundesliga season, breaking Gerd Müller's age-old record from the 1971/72 season.

The special thing about this record is that Lewandowski only needed 29 games to achieve it. The current Barça star missed a few games at the end of the season due to a stretched ligament.

Robert Lewandowski broke Bayern legend Gerd Müller's goalscoring record in the 2020/21 season. sda

After scoring 36 goals in his first Bundesliga season and 26 last season, Lewandowski's record is now within reach for Kane. With his current goal tally, 12 goals in the last 10 games should not be impossible, especially as he has scored twice in each of the last seven competitive games.

"I'm in good form at the moment, that's obvious," Kane himself told Sky. When asked about Lewandowski's record, the goalscorer said: "Of course I'll try to keep going. But there are still a lot of games to go. I'll just try to stay consistent and then we'll see if it's possible in the end. It's definitely looking good at the moment."

In comparison to Kane, Lewandowski had already scored one goal more than the Briton in his record-breaking season after matchday 24 with 31 goals. However, as the Pole was injured at the end of the season, Kane has four more games to break the record.

Two records already broken

With his two goals at the weekend, the Bayern striker not only equaled the record for the most braces in a season. Previously, only Lothar Emmerich (1967 for Borussia Dortmund) and Tomislav Maric (2001 for VfL Wolfsburg) had scored four braces in a season.

The penalty he converted to give Bayern a 2-1 lead at the interval was the England international striker's tenth goal from the spot. Before Kane, only Bayern legend Paul Breitner achieved this feat in the 1980/81 season. Lewandowski's goal record could soon be followed by the next record.