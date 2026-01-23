Once again, Argentina is trailing, and once again, the defending champion wins in stoppage time. Lautaro Martinez scores, but superstar Messi once again plays a key role against England.

Lionel Messi sank to his knees and, with his fists clenched, repeatedly shouted out his unbridled joy. Defending champion Argentina prevailed in an intense showdown against England in the World Cup semifinals with yet another thrilling comeback, shattering Harry Kane and company’s dream of the Three Lions’ first title in 60 years.

The South Americans defeated the Three Lions, coached by German manager Thomas Tuchel, in Atlanta thanks to two assists from superstar Messi. “I’ve always dreamed of this,” said Martínez, the game-winning goal scorer, completely overcome with emotion and in tears. “I’m speechless,” admitted coach Lionel Scaloni, who has led the team to its fourth major tournament final since taking over in the summer of 2018.

00:06 Martinez köpft Argentinien nach Messi-Flanke in den Final

Kane: "I'm sorry"

On Sunday (9:00 p.m.), European champion Spain will face off against world champion Argentina in East Rutherford, near New York. England will play former world champion France for third place on Saturday in Miami.

“I feel sorry for the guys,” said England’s Bayern Munich center forward Kane, who was ineffective this time: “We worked so hard to get here—sweat, blood, and tears. We were so close, but unfortunately it didn’t work out in the final minutes.”

Harry Kane is lying on the ground after a tackle. Keystone

Schweinsteiger tips his hat

In front of 68,239 fans, England took the lead through Anthony Gordon (55th minute), before Enzo Fernández (85th) and Lautaro Martínez (90+2nd)—both assisted by Messi—turned the game around. “They deserved it,” emphasized former German World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger, speaking as an ARD analyst.

“It was tough again, but they managed to turn the game around once more. Unbelievable. That was just incredible again. The momentum Argentina built—hats off to them!” For Tuchel, it was his first competitive loss as England’s coach.

England's national anthem is hard to understand

It was clear long before kickoff that this sixth World Cup matchup between the two nations was more than just a soccer game. Whether it was Sir David Beckham appearing on the scoreboard or the Britpop music playing—anything English was mercilessly booed by the Argentine fans, who were clearly in the majority. Even the national anthem “God Save the King” was inaudible. Conversely, however, there were plenty of boos from the other side as well.

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Before kickoff, the well-known boxing announcer Michael Buffer made an appearance during the team introductions. As soon as the game started, it felt like being in a boxing ring. Just three minutes in, U.S. referee Ismail Elfath had to break up the first scuffle. Fernandez had fouled Elliot Anderson moments earlier.

Simeone and the Memories of 1998

While Tuchel made three changes from the quarterfinal lineup—both fullbacks and Morgan Rogers at right wing—his counterpart Lionel Scaloni made only one change. But that change was particularly telling. Of all people, Messi’s “bodyguard,” Rodrigo De Paul, had to make way, with Giuliano Simeone taking his place. Simeone’s father, Diego, had provoked Beckham into a physical altercation during the round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup.

Twenty-eight years later, it was a match that started off with few scoring chances but turned out to be remarkably intense. Both teams showed great willingness to run and played with tremendous aggression, leading to many stoppages. After 20 minutes, Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had to make his first save, but Reece James’s shot posed no problem.

Martinez had to stretch much further to stop James’s free kick (36th minute). At the other end, Fernandez took a shot from about 20 meters out, but the ball sailed over the goal. The star players weren’t a factor at first. England’s captain became the outfield player with the most international appearances with his 121st match. The Bayern striker is now just four games shy of record-holder Peter Shilton.

Gordon Behind Molina's Back

Then the game finally picked up steam in terms of scoring chances. Julian Alvarez (47') was initially denied by England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford; on his second attempt, the forward blasted the ball into the side netting.

Shortly afterward, England created an opening after Declan Rice held onto the ball. Rogers sent a long cross to the far post, where Gordon slipped behind Nahuel Molina and scored to give England the lead. Argentina quickly regrouped. Just two minutes later, Djed Spence made a risky sliding tackle against Simeone in his own penalty area to clear the danger.

Messi stands out with two assists

England sat deep, and at times the game looked like a handball match. Argentina tried to attack with crosses. One of them found the head of substitute Nicolas Gonzalez (69'), but Pickford made a save on the line. Tuchel then bolstered the defense, bringing on Ezri Konsa for Gordon. But the danger remained; Alexis Mac Allister (76') hit the post with a header. Fernandez, set up by Messi, aimed more precisely from 18 meters out and scored the equalizer.

But that wasn’t all: Messi took aim once again, this time at Martínez, who headed the ball into the English goal. It was the reward for Argentina’s period of sustained pressure against the English, who had been trying only to hold on to their lead until the final whistle. What followed was a massive Argentine celebration. As always, Messi’s wife was in the stands celebrating the big comeback of the team led by the superstar.