There was also soccer action in North America overnight into Wednesday. Here’s what went down at the World Cup while Switzerland slept.

Here's what you missed last night Kane misses golden chance to win ++ Croatia pulls off a nail-biting victory in Modric's anniversary match

Kane Misses Golden Chance to Win

The “Three Lions” failed to show their claws in their second World Cup group stage match against Ghana, settling for a 0–0 draw. Even England’s star striker Harry Kane was notably quiet for once. But just before the final whistle, the Bayern Munich forward was presented with a golden opportunity to score the winning goal. After a header by teammate Nico O’Reilly hit the crossbar, the 32-year-old hammered the ball from a prime position—but sent it well over the goal.

Croatia Celebrates Nail-Biting Victory Over Panama

England’s group opponent, Croatia, also had a tougher time than expected in its second group match against Panama. The 2018 World Cup finalist and 2022 World Cup bronze medalist won 1–0 in Luka Modrić’s 200th international match, though the performance was unconvincing.

Ante Budimir decided the match in Toronto with his goal in the 54th minute. The assist came from Josip Stanisic. In the 23rd minute, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic just managed to tip a header by Panama’s José Rodriguez onto the crossbar with his fingertips. The Croatians also allowed their opponents several dangerous counterattacks throughout the match.

Luka Modric was celebrated after the game. He now has 200 international appearances under his belt. Keystone

Colombia Secures a Narrow Victory Over Congo

Colombia also won its second game at the World Cup and became the first team in Group F to qualify for the knockout stage. The team led by captain James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz defeated the Congo 1-0 thanks to a goal by fullback Daniel Muñoz.