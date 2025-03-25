  1. Residential Customers
Perfect start Kane praises new England coach: "Tuchel is fantastic"

Harry Kane is full of praise for his new national team coach Thomas Tuchel.
Picture: Keystone

Thomas Tuchel also wins his second game with England. After the success against Latvia, Harry Kane raves about his new coach.

DPA

25.03.2025, 11:26

It's no secret that Harry Kane and Thomas Tuchel get on well. But the extent to which the England captain raved about his new coach after his perfect debut came as a surprise. "Thomas Tuchel is fantastic, it was right from the start," said the FC Bayern attacker, praising his former club coach. "It's fun to work with him. He has brought passion."

Shortly before that, the Three Lions had won 3-0 against Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers, their second win in their second game under Tuchel. The 51-year-old's new team is therefore fully on course for the 2026 World Cup. "I'm very happy with the attitude, the energy and the will. We're on the right track," said Tuchel. "It was not an easy game."

In fact, England struggled because Latvia defended very deep and left hardly any space. As a result, they had to start with a free-kick, which Reece James (38th minute) curled superbly into the goal to the delight of his coach. "I know Reece and the quality of this boy is incredible," enthused Tuchel. Kane (68) and Eberechi Eze (76) finally ensured the final score.

