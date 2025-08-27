  1. Residential Customers
Disgrace averted Kane redeems Bayern late on in DFB Cup against third division side

SDA

27.8.2025 - 22:54

Harry Kane scores late to give Bayern Munich a 3-2 win in Wiesbaden in the 1st round of the cup
Keystone

Bayern Munich narrowly avoid embarrassment in the first round of the German Cup. Thanks to a late goal from Harry Kane, the record champions prevailed 3-2 at third-division side Wehen Wiesbaden.

Keystone-SDA

27.08.2025, 22:54

27.08.2025, 23:21

The star striker redeemed Bayern in the 4th minute of stoppage time after the favorites had let a seemingly safe 2-0 lead slip from their grasp.

Fatih Kaya brought the underdogs back into the game with a double strike in the 64th and 70th minutes. Prior to that, Kane (16) and Michael Olise (51) had scored from the penalty spot for the Munich side to put them within touching distance of progressing early on.

Kane even missed another foul penalty with the score at 2-2 (76'). In the end, however, it was the Englishman who saved Bayern from an embarrassing extra time or even elimination.

