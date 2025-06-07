Kane redeems Tuchel's England against dwarf Andorra - Gallery England captain Harry Kane redeemed his team with a 1-0 win against dwarf Andorra. Image: dpa England coach Thomas Tuchel was not satisfied with his team for a long time. Image: dpa Kane redeems Tuchel's England against dwarf Andorra - Gallery England captain Harry Kane redeemed his team with a 1-0 win against dwarf Andorra. Image: dpa England coach Thomas Tuchel was not satisfied with his team for a long time. Image: dpa

For a long time, England had much more trouble than expected with the football amateurs from Andorra. Then, shortly after the break, the captain stomps the heavy favorites to victory.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you England struggles to a 1:0 win against Andorra in the World Cup qualifiers.

The decisive goal was scored by Harry Kane in the 50th minute. The star striker sticks Noni Madueke's cross into the net.

It was Thomas Tuchel's third win in his third game in charge of England. Show more

Harry Kane has saved England and coach Thomas Tuchel from embarrassment in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The FC Bayern Munich striker scored the only goal shortly after the break in a narrow 1:0 (0:0) win against dwarf Andorra in Barcelona.

With three wins from three games, the "Three Lions" remain on course for next year's finals at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Only the group winners qualify directly for the World Cup, with the runners-up going through to the play-offs.

Tuchel's team had far more possession against the world number 173 and were clearly superior, but struggled to score. Bayern's Kane and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham missed the best opportunities in the first half. The hosts, led by Pau Babot of German fifth-division side Hanauer SC, repeatedly managed to disrupt the attacks of the world number four's star ensemble.

After the break, Kane provided the redemption with his third goal in the third qualifying match. The Bayern attacker first failed to beat the strong Andorra goalkeeper Iker Álvarez. The Bundesliga professional then deflected the subsequent pass from Chelsea's Noni Madueke under the crossbar (50th minute). The Tuchel team missed several chances to score further goals as the game progressed. The narrow victory means that the German coach remains unbeaten in his third match and without conceding a goal.

