Bayern have successfully completed their first task in the knockout phase. They beat Brazil's top team Flamengo 4:2 in Miami, but now the going gets really tough.

After the hard work in hot and humid Miami, Harry Kane joked a little with Thomas Müller and led the way as FC Bayern reached the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. The England international striker's goalscoring qualities were once again relied upon in Munich's first crunch knockout test. With two goals, Kane led the German soccer champions to a 4:2 (3:1) win over Brazil's top team Flamengo despite some critical moments in a wild game.

The quarter-finals, however, will now be very tough: Munich will face the best team in the world at the moment - Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Kane was not only the goalscorer, but also the foreman, who also showed a physically robust presence in tackles in the sometimes niggly game.

"It was tough. Flamengo are a good opponent, the conditions were difficult. We played well. The fourth goal was very important to calm our nerves. After that we controlled it," said Kane, already looking ahead to the next game: "It will be another tough game, PSG have played an impressive season. But we feel we can beat anyone. We have to recover well and be ready."

In front of 60,914 spectators at the Hard Rock Stadium, Vincent Kompany's rotation logic worked. Five days after the 1-0 defeat in the final group game against Benfica Lisbon, the Bayern coach once again used his top players who had been rested in the sweltering furnace of Charlotte. After an own goal from Erick Pulgar (6th minute), Harry Kane (9th) and Leon Goretzka (41st), who had returned to the starting eleven, promptly scored.

It gets really loud with Flamengo's goals

It got really loud in the arena when the thousands of Flamengo fans dressed in red and black cheered Gerson's powerful shot to make it 2-1 in the 33rd minute and Italian veteran Jorginho's handball (55') to make it 3-2. Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was powerless on both occasions. After taking an early 2-0 lead, however, the 39-year-old goalkeeper made a superb reflex save to prevent Luiz Araujo from scoring (15th). So far at the World Cup, Neuer has been the back-up Kompany was looking for.

Cash box is filling up: already 50 million euros

FC Bayern collected a further 13.125 million US dollars for advancing to the quarter-finals. Converted, the Bundesliga giants have now already earned around 50 million euros from the World Cup in the new XXL format with 32 teams. Bayern's coffers can now fill up even more.

However, the toughest possible opponent awaits next Saturday in Atlanta, namely Paris. Coach Luis Enrique's team easily won their round of 16 match against Inter Miami with Lionel Messi 4:0.

Munich, on the other hand, got off to a focused and committed start in the first all-or-nothing game: a sharp corner from Joshua Kimmich was unfortunately deflected into his own goal by Pulgar. Kane's left-footed shot from 18 meters was preceded by a strong ball recovery by Dayot Upamecano.

Only then did Flamengo get into the game. "The importance of every moment becomes greater," Kompany said before kick-off on the DAZN streaming service for the second phase of the tournament. The two goals were such moments.

Kane proved his scoring prowess twice, while Kimmich provided the assist for two of the four goals. Goretzka also showed the necessary determination in the new phase of the tournament with his precise shot from 26 meters. Jamal Musiala also came on after 70 minutes and earned important minutes ahead of the quarter-final against PSG.

Leroy Sané also got a bit of game time in his last match before his transfer to Galatasaray Istanbul. He missed the possible 5:2 seconds before the end.

