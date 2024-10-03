Harry Kane's anger at his teammate, Juve's double-handball misfortune and two unnecessary yellow cards - you have to see these scenes from the Champions League evening.

Luca Betschart

Kane's message to team-mate Gnabry

Bayern concede their first defeat under coach Vincent Kompany against Aston Villa. After scoring an impressive 30 goals in seven competitive games, Munich's attacking department was unsuccessful for once. Serge Gnabry was partly responsible for this when he tried to score himself from an acute angle in the 29th minute - and ignored goalscorer Harry Kane in the center. Immediately afterwards, Gnabry hears what the Englishman thinks of it.

Aston Villa joker Jhon Duran does far better than Gnabry. He was set up by Torres with just over ten minutes remaining and outwitted Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a lob. Neuer was then criticized for his positioning. "That's clearly a mistake on his part," said blue Sport expert Mladen Petric.

Konaté and Beukema beg for a yellow card

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté and Bologna's Sam Beukema picked up probably the two most unnecessary yellow cards of the evening. Before a corner kick, the two pushed and shoved each other until referee Dabanovic had seen enough and cautioned the disbelieving brawlers.

Bologna, with the Swiss trio of Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer, were ultimately beaten 2-0 at Anfield Road. Mohamed Salah once again played a big part in the Reds' victory. The Egyptian set up the first goal and then made the difference with this wonderful shot in the 75th minute:

Double handball: Douglas Luiz and Juve unlucky

What a spectacle in Leipzig! Juventus experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions against the Bundesliga club, which reached its negative climax after just over an hour: goalkeeper Di Gregorio was sent off with a straight red card for a handball outside the penalty area after the VAR intervened.

At the subsequent free kick, substitute Douglas Luiz puts his arms in front of his face to protect himself - and promptly deflects the ball out for a corner. The logical consequence: Leipzig were awarded a penalty after another VAR intervention, which Šeško confidently converted for a 2:1 lead. Who would have thought at that point that Juve would be able to turn the game around while short-handed and ultimately win 3:2?

Girona's own goal curse

On the first matchday, Girona lost 1-0 at PSG thanks to Paulo Gazzaniga's own goal, while on their second appearance they had to concede an equalizer thanks to Yangel Herrera's own goal. Girona thus became the first team in Champions League history to score an own goal in each of their first two appearances.

But that was not enough. In the 79th minute, Ladislav Krejčí deflected a cross into his own net to seal the 3-2 defeat. Two games, two defeats and three own goals - Spain's runners-up had certainly imagined their first Champions League appearances differently. The Spaniards have already set the record for the most own goals in a complete Champions League campaign.

In Lille, all dams break at the final whistle

Lille pull off the big surprise against defending champions Real Madrid. In front of a home crowd, the French side beat the Whites 1-0 thanks to Jonathan David's penalty. The jubilation after the final whistle knew no bounds.