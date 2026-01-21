  1. Residential Customers
Knockout blow in the 94th minute Karabakh knocks Frankfurt out of the Champions League

SDA

21.1.2026 - 21:00

Eintracht Frankfurt already have no chance of reaching the knockout round after the penultimate matchday of the Champions League. The Bundesliga club lost for the fifth time at Karabakh Agdam in the seventh round.

Keystone-SDA

21.01.2026, 21:00

21.01.2026, 21:09

The first match after the dismissal of Dino Toppmöller ended in further disappointment. Without the Swiss Aurèle Amenda, Frankfurt, who are still winless this year, initially turned a 0:1 into a 2:1 before Azerbaijan's champions turned things around with goals from Camilo Duran (80') and Bahlul Mustafazada (94').

The match in Baku was officiated by Swiss referee Sandro Schärer, who awarded the Germans a penalty in the 76th minute after a foul by Mustafazada, who went on to score the match-winner, which Fares Chaibis converted to make it 2-1.

