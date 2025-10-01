  1. Residential Customers
Champions League Karabakh win for the second time

SDA

1.10.2025 - 20:57

Anthony Gordon scores twice from the spot
Keystone

Newcastle United win the Champions League for the first time this season. The English side beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4:0 without any problems, while Karabakh Agdam from Azerbaijan remain unblemished.

Keystone-SDA

Newcastle United have arrived in the Champions League. The Magpies ran out confident 4-0 winners against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday evening, with Anthony Gordon scoring twice from the penalty spot (43rd, 64th) after Nick Woltemade had opened the scoring (17th). Harvey Barnes scored the final goal ten minutes before the end (80). A little later, Fabian Schär was also allowed to play a few minutes. Marc Giger was substituted for the Belgians at the break.

Karabakh Agdam, on the other hand, remain unblemished in the top flight. The newcomers from Azerbaijan beat FC Copenhagen, who had spoiled FC Basel's participation in this competition, 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half.

Ranking and telegrams:

1. Bayern Munich 2/6 (8-2). 2. Real Madrid 2/6 (7:1). 3. Inter Milan 2/6 (5-0). 4. Karabakh Agdam 2/6 (5-2). 5. Tottenham Hotspur 2/4 (3-2). 6. Paris Saint-Germain 1/3 (4-0). 7. Sporting Lisbon 1/3 (4-1). 8. Arsenal 1/3 (2-0). 9. Manchester City 1/3 (2-0). 10. FC Barcelona 1/3 (2:1). 11. Atlético Madrid 2/3 (7-4). 12. Newcastle United 2/3 (5-2). 13. Marseille 2/3 (5-2). 14. FC Brugge 2/3 (5-3). 15. Eintracht Frankfurt 2/3 (6-6). 16. Liverpool 2/3 (3-3). 17. Chelsea 2/3 (2:3). 18. Union Saint-Gilloise 2/3 (3:5). 19. Galatasaray Istanbul 2/3 (2:5). 20. Atalanta Bergamo 2/3 (2:5). 21. Bodö/Glimt 2/2 (4:4). 22. Borussia Dortmund 1/1 (4:4). 23 Juventus Turin 1/1 (4:4). 24. Bayer Leverkusen 1/1 (2:2). 25. Olympiakos Piraeus 1/1 (0-0). 26. FC Copenhagen 2/1 (2:4). 27 Slavia Prague 2/1 (2-5). 28 Pafos 2/1 (1:5). 29 Villarreal 1/0 (0-1). 30. PSV Eindhoven 1/0 (1-3). 31st Athletic Bilbao 1/0 (0:2). 31st Napoli 1/0 (0:2). 33 Monaco 1/0 (1:4). 34 Benfica Lisbon 2/0 (2:4). 35 Ajax Amsterdam 2/0 (0:6). 36. Kairat Almaty 2/0 (1:9).

Karabakh Agdam - FC Copenhagen 2-0 (1-0). - SR Gozubuyuk (NED). - Goals: 28. Zoubir 1:0. 83. Addai 2:0.

Union Saint-Gilloise - Newcastle United 0:4 (0:2). - SR Schnyder (SUI). - Goals: 17 Woltemade 0:1. 43 Gordon (penalty) 0:2. 64 Gordon (penalty) 0:3. 80 Barnes 0:4. - Comments: Union Saint-Gilloise with Giger (from 46), Newcastle United with Schär (from 83).

