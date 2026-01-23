Karim Adeyemi is transferring from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona. According to the Catalan club, the German international has signed a contract that runs through 2031.

In Barcelona, Adeyemi will face a familiar coach. Hansi Flick was the German national team coach when the winger made his debut for the German national team five years ago. At that time, Adeyemi was still playing for Salzburg. He spent four years with Dortmund.

Adeyemi played for the German national team in World Cup qualifying. However, he did not make the roster for the tournament in North America.