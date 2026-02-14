Pajtim Kasami, a prominent returnee, returned to the Schützenwiese at the end of September. The former Swiss international talks to blue Sport about feelings of home, responsibility in the team - and his big goal with FC Winterthur.

Syl Battistuzzi

FC Winterthur pulled off a transfer coup at the end of September: the league's bottom club signed Pajtim Kasami. The former Swiss international comes from the FCW youth ranks.

However, the midfielder, who was U17 world champion with Switzerland in 2009, spent most of his career abroad. In the last five years, he has played for Basel, Olympiakos Piraeus, Sampdoria Genoa and FC Sion.

"I enjoy being close to the family. Only with time do you realize what you have at home. I really appreciate being back here," says Kasami in an interview with blue Sport. The Schützenwiese has been renovated somewhat, but on the whole almost everything is still the same, says the former Winti junior.

Leading role in Winterthur

The 12-time international on his role: "I try to use my intelligence and my experience in the team. Even when things aren't going well, I take responsibility on and off the pitch. To lead the youngsters and encourage them."

The now 33-year-old leaves his future in Winterthur open beyond the summer. He is very satisfied with his career so far - with many games on the international stage. "I'm extremely motivated by the fact that I'm here now and that I want to stay in the league. That counts for me just like a European game," Kasami says.

On Saturday evening, Kasami and Winterthur will face Young Boys away from home. You can watch the game live on blue TV from 8.30 pm.