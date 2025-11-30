FC Winterthur win a championship game away from home for the first time this season in Luzern on Saturday evening. There was great relief after the 3:1 victory.

On matchday 15, the team from Winterthur managed an away win for the first time. They put in a composed performance in Lucerne and celebrated their second win of the season in just a few games under Patrick Rahmen.

The 56-year-old has not only brought a breath of fresh air into the team, but has also inspired individual players: "I know him from my time in Basel. It's not the same scenario and it's not an easy time, but it's certainly a thank you to him," said Pajtim Kasami in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

The twelve-time national team player opened the scoring with a dream free kick and then ran to the touchline to thank his coach. Kasami only joined Winterthur at the end of September and scored his first goal in his seventh appearance on Saturday evening.

The team put in a good defensive performance in Lucerne, but there is still plenty of potential for improvement, says Kasami. "A win is always good, it boosts confidence and we also showed that the team is alive. We now have to remain consistent and build on this win."

