Nikola Katic does not back down in duel with Diogo Jota

For defender Nikola Katic, on loan from FC Zurich, the loan to English second division club Plymouth Argyle is off to a dream start. The underdogs create a sensation against Liverpool in the Cup.

With the Bosnian at the heart of their defense, Plymouth beat Premier League leaders Liverpool 1-0 in the last 16 of the Cup.

Eight days after the 2:1 win on Katic's debut at West Bromwich, Plymouth's first win in the Championship since the beginning of November, the underdogs pulled off a major surprise in the Cup against Liverpool. A handball penalty, which Ryan Hardie converted at the start of the second half, helped the second division's bottom club to the coup.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot did not send his team out at full strength and rested Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk, among others. However, with Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz, the Reds still fielded a renowned attack.

Katic man of the match despite tooth loss

Katic, who lost a tooth in a collision with a team-mate at the start of the game and who FCZ are hoping will increase in value with the loan deal, earned top marks as a defender, as he did against West Bromwich.

The Bosnian was voted Man of the Match. "I bloody love it!" he said - with an expression of strength - in the TV interview.

Plymouth had only recently parted company with coach Wayne Rooney. Now, according to data provider Opta, the team is the first from outside the Premier League to knock a Premier League leader out of the Cup since Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City in 2018.

For Liverpool, that leaves the Premier League and Champions League as their title chances. In the less prestigious League Cup, the club was eliminated in the semi-finals against Tottenham at the beginning of January.