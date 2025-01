Nikola Katic's qualities are no longer desired at FC Zurich this season Keystone

Nikola Katic is moving from FC Zurich to Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old central defender from Bosnia-Herzegovina joined FCZ in the summer of 2022 and was a regular until recently. Since the turn of the year, he has no longer been considered by coach Ricardo Moniz.

Katic's contract with the Swiss Super League club runs until the summer of 2026.