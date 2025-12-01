  1. Residential Customers
World Cup qualifiers missed Kek no longer coach of the Slovenian national team

SDA

1.12.2025 - 16:57

Matjaz Kek is no longer coach of the Slovenian national team.
Picture: Keystone

After missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals, the Slovenian Football Association has decided not to extend the contract of national team coach Matjaz Kek.

Keystone-SDA

01.12.2025, 17:21

The Slovenians finished 3rd in Group B behind Switzerland and Kosovo with just two points from six games - they drew 0-0 at home to Switzerland.

Kek was the Slovenian national team coach for the second time since 2018. Last year, the team took part in the European Championship finals for the first time since 2000. In his first term of office from 2007 to 2011, he led the Slovenians to the 2010 World Cup.

