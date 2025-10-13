  1. Residential Customers
From a Slovenian perspective Kenan Fatkic: "Defensive stability is needed against Switzerland"

Tobias Benz

13.10.2025

The Slovenian Kenan Fatkic has played over 200 games for FC Thun and Neuchâtel Xamax. As an expert on Swiss football, he assesses Slovenia's chances in the World Cup qualifiers and against the Swiss national team.

13.10.2025, 18:23

13.10.2025, 18:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Kenan Fatkic has played over 200 games for FC Thun and Neuchâtel Xamax.
  • The Slovenian analyzes his country's chances in the World Cup qualifiers and against Switzerland for blue Sport.
  • He also reveals why star striker Benjamin Šeško has so far failed to cause a sensation.
Kenan Fatkic talks to blue Sport about the upcoming World Cup qualifying clash between Slovenia and Switzerland. The Slovenian is hoping for "defensive stability and counter-attacks" from his national team against Switzerland.

Fatkic also reveals why he still believes Slovenia can qualify for the World Cup despite their poor starting position and why star striker Šeško has not yet been able to cause a sensation. The answers can be found in the video above.

