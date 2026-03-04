Kevin Behrens scored the winning 2:1 for Lugano Keystone

FC Lugano consolidate their place in the top 3 of the Super League for the time being. The Ticino side won 2:1 at home against Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kevin Behrens made the difference at the Cornaredo. It took the Luganesi's top scorer less than five minutes after coming on as a substitute to make it 2-1. After just over an hour, the 34-year-old German benefited from an ideal pass from Daniel Dos Santos. It was Behrens' eleventh goal and Dos Santos' ninth assist of the season. These are the top figures in this area for FC Lugano.

The second goal from Lugano, who had to redeem themselves for the disappointing 1-0 defeat at Grasshoppers on Sunday, was not on the cards. After the opening phase with two quick goals from the two captains, Sion's Ali Kabacalman with a penalty (10') and Lugano's Renato Steffen with a bit of luck (12'), the visitors dominated. However, two good chances went unused: Rilind Nivokazi only hit the crossbar with a header before the break, and Théo Berdayes failed to beat Amir Saipi a few minutes before Lugano's winning goal.

Telegram:

Lugano - Sion 2:1 (1:1)

SR San. - Goals: 10. Kabacalman (penalty) 0:1. 12. Steffen 1:1. 62. Behrens (Daniel Dos Santos) 2:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Papadopoulos, Mai, Delcroix; Cimignani (94. Carbone), Kendouci (58. Mahmoud), Grgic, Daniel Dos Santos, Zanotti; Steffen (82. Brault-Guillard), Koutsias (58. Behrens).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Baltazar Costa, Kabacalman (73. Llukes); Lukembila (59. Chipperfield), Berdayes (73. Kololli), Surdez (59. Chouaref); Nivokazi (73. Boteli).

Remarks: Cautions: 50 Koutsias, 52 Surdez, 78 Lavanchy, 92 Daniel Dos Santos.