Kevin Mbabu wins his first trophy in Denmark Keystone

Kevin Mbabu in Denmark and Marc Giger in Belgium celebrate cup victories on Ascension Day. Smilla Vallotto came away empty-handed in Germany.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 31-year-old Geneva full-back Mbabu beat FC Midtjylland 1-0 in the Danish Cup final against FC Copenhagen. The only goal in Copenhagen was scored by South Korean defender Lee Han-Beom in the 82nd minute. Shortly afterwards, Mbabu came on for the final minutes. It was the 25-time Swiss international's first title in his second season in Denmark.

Midtjylland, who have a second Swiss player in their ranks in the form of U21 international Junior Zé, who was not called up for the cup final, won the cup for the third time after 2019 and 2022.

Zurich striker Marc Giger watched Union Saint-Gilloise's victory in the Belgian Cup final from the substitutes' bench. His team-mates secured the 3:1 victory in Brussels against Anderlecht in extra time thanks to goals from substitute Mohammed Fuseini and Kevin Rodriguez.

In the championship, defending champions Union Saint-Gilloise are one point behind FC Brugge with three rounds to go and still have a chance of securing the second double in the club's history after the one in 1913.

Swiss international Smilla Vallotto of VfL Wolfsburg had to watch as her team was soundly beaten by champions Bayern Munich in the German Cup final. The team suffered a 4-0 defeat in Cologne. Vallotto did not play.