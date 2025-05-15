Kevin Mbabu is a team leader in Denmark - Gallery Popular with the kids: Kevin Mbabu signs autographs at the FC Midtjylland training ground Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu is also full of energy in training Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu was also signed as a leader for his young teammates Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu feels at home in Denmark, but still aspires to higher things once again Image: Keystone FC Midtjylland has built a beautiful campus in Ikast Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu is a team leader in Denmark - Gallery Popular with the kids: Kevin Mbabu signs autographs at the FC Midtjylland training ground Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu is also full of energy in training Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu was also signed as a leader for his young teammates Image: Keystone Kevin Mbabu feels at home in Denmark, but still aspires to higher things once again Image: Keystone FC Midtjylland has built a beautiful campus in Ikast Image: Keystone

Last summer, Swiss international Kevin Mbabu made the unusual move to the Danish Superliga. At FC Midtjylland in Herning, the Geneva native is the leader of a multicultural team.

It is idyllic at the Danish champions' campus, which opened two years ago, a quarter of an hour east of Herning in Ikast. Hardly a cloud in the steel-blue sky. Only a rather biting wind reminds you that you are in the north of Europe. "It's not always this nice weather," Kevin Mbabu will later say with a laugh.

A group of first-graders from the neighboring sports school watch the first team training with varying degrees of interest. Does the name Mbabu mean anything to them? "Yes," shouts a six-year-old blond boy, who has lazily made himself comfortable in a handcart, in English. And in Danish: "He's very fast." Another boy in a Liverpool shirt with "A. Becker" written on it adds: "And he's good on the ball."

Slightly higher level than in Switzerland

Kevin Mbabu is one of the most committed players on the training pitch. During the warm-up on the small pitch, but also afterwards on the big one, he runs up and down the right touchline in his familiar manner. Full-back or winger? As always, Mbabu is both. The coach, Thomas Thomasberg, repeatedly shouts instructions. "Kevin, hold the line", but also a loud "Yes!" Mbabu is one of the veterans in a young team. "He is a leader for us. That's why we brought him in," emphasizes Thomasberg. The lingua franca is English. "We have 18 nationalities in the team," reveals Mbabu.

His move to Denmark last summer came as a bit of a surprise. Despite having a current contract with FC Fulham, the 30-year-old son of a Congolese father and a French mother moved to FC Midtjylland shortly before the transfer deadline after loan spells with Servette and Bundesliga side Augsburg. "It was the best offer at the time," he says.

"I would rate the league slightly above the Swiss Super League in terms of level. There is a bit more talent - except maybe Basel this year with Shaqiri," says Mbabu with the experience of a close season. "They play fast here, with a lot of commitment. The average age is 22, 23 years old." For many, it is a stopover on the hoped-for jump to one of the big leagues.

Very quiet life

Mbabu feels at home in Denmark, where he lives in "a nice house in the countryside" around three quarters of an hour outside of Herning. "Life is very quiet here," he says with a smile. "The stores open at nine and close at eighteen. You don't stress yourself too much." And there are never any traffic jams, says the long-suffering Genevan: "If you're late here and claim it's because of the traffic, everyone knows you're lying."

In sporting terms, the club and Mbabu missed a great opportunity on Sunday evening when they conceded an equalizer seven minutes from time in the top match in Copenhagen. Now they are still reliant on support if they want to successfully defend their championship title. With two rounds left to play, Copenhagen lead Midtjylland by one point. "We missed out on 'killing' the match," said the 25-time Swiss international angrily. "That's frustrating. Now we just have to get through the last two games without a miscue and hope Copenhagen slip up."

World Cup 2026 as a goal

Mbabu is still hoping for another step up into a bigger league and, above all, to take part in next year's World Cup in North America. He still has a contract in Denmark for next year, which he intends to fulfill. But you never know. He is not in regular contact with national coach Murat Yakin; the last time he played for Switzerland was last November in the Nations League against Serbia.

In 2022, he fell victim to the last squad cut before the World Cup in Qatar, and the successful Euro 2021 is the only major tournament with Mbabu so far. "I always want to represent my country," emphasizes the Geneva native. "The national team is and always will be a goal for me. Now I just have to show on the pitch that I deserve a nomination."

Kevin Mbabu certainly doesn't want to complain. "Most young footballers dream of playing in the Super League one day," he emphasizes. "I've already experienced so much. I'm certainly not going to complain." Mbabu currently lives in Denmark, which has been voted the "happiest country in the world" in many surveys - and still hopes to take another step in his career.