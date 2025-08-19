Kevin Trapp won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 Keystone

Kevin Trapp is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt shortly before the start of the season and, as expected, is moving to newly promoted Ligue 1 side Paris FC.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 35-year-old goalkeeper and captain of the Bundesliga club has signed a contract with the French club until the summer of 2028, as announced by his new club.

Neither club disclosed the transfer fee. Trapp's contract in Frankfurt would have been valid for the upcoming season.

It is a return to Paris for Trapp. He moved from Eintracht to Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. Three years later, the nine-time German international returned to Frankfurt and won the Europa League with the Hessians in 2022.