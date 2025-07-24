Kick-off to the new Super League season - Gallery There is little to suggest that Xherdan Shaqiri and FC Basel won't still be calling the shots in the Super League in 2025/26 Image: Keystone Young Boys want to regain their former strength - some personnel issues are still unresolved Image: Keystone Thomas Häberli does not have an easy job at Servette after the departure of three key players Image: Keystone Is Ezgjan Alioski capable of shaking up the league again after his return from Saudi Arabia to FC Lugano? Image: Keystone Mauro Lustrinelli wants to lead promoted Thun to league survival with modest means Image: Keystone A new rule against stalling: Goalkeepers (pictured: YB newcomer Heinz Lindner) must prepare for a countdown to the drop Image: Keystone Kick-off to the new Super League season - Gallery There is little to suggest that Xherdan Shaqiri and FC Basel won't still be calling the shots in the Super League in 2025/26 Image: Keystone Young Boys want to regain their former strength - some personnel issues are still unresolved Image: Keystone Thomas Häberli does not have an easy job at Servette after the departure of three key players Image: Keystone Is Ezgjan Alioski capable of shaking up the league again after his return from Saudi Arabia to FC Lugano? Image: Keystone Mauro Lustrinelli wants to lead promoted Thun to league survival with modest means Image: Keystone A new rule against stalling: Goalkeepers (pictured: YB newcomer Heinz Lindner) must prepare for a countdown to the drop Image: Keystone

Two days before the women's European Championship final, the 2025/26 Super League season begins on Friday. Who is the title favorite? Which new rules need to be observed? An overview in six points.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The title favorite

FC Basel have been in a class of their own since the spring of last season, and that could remain the case this season. Key player Xherdan Shaqiri will start the new season uninjured. Philip Otele and Metinho, two of the key players, have been signed permanently after loan spells. Keigo Tsunemoto, who was brought in from Servette, strengthens the team with a full-back of Super League caliber.

The only notable departure so far is Leon Avdullahu. Ludovic Magnin is thus taking over a nest made by his predecessor Fabio Celestini. However, a sale of Otele and the departure of Bénie Traoré before the transfer deadline on September 8 cannot be ruled out. In the midst of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Celestini moved to the army club ZSKA Moscow, which is not allowed to take part in European competitions and where he cannot legally transfer his earnings to Switzerland.

The challengers

In terms of financial resources, Young Boys are of course among the first challengers to the defending champions. However, it is still difficult to assess how dangerous the Bernese can be to FCB after last season's complete failure. The additions of Edimilson Fernandes and Gregory Wüthrich and the permanent acquisition of on-loan Alan Virginius are unlikely to be enough.

Servette look weaker than in the previous season at the moment. Last season's runners-up, who can at least theoretically qualify for the Champions League, have lost three key players in Dereck Kutesa, Enzo Crivelli and Keigo Tsunemoto and have so far only signed Dylon Bronn from Serie B, Ablie Jallow from Ligue 2, Giotto Morandi from Grasshoppers and Samuel Mraz from Poland, but surprised everyone on Tuesday with a 1:0 win in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier at Viktoria Pilsen.

Basel's toughest rival could also be Lugano. The Ticino side, who lost a lot of their momentum in the spring, are making a fresh start with Ezgjan Alioski, who has returned from Saudi Arabia, and the powerful Bundesliga striker Kevin Behrens, two controversial figures with little match practice but plenty of quality.

The relegation candidates

Super League returnees Thun join FC Winterthur as a second Swiss-German club with limited financial resources. The two underdogs are regarded as the first candidates for relegation, especially as Uli Forte's Winterthur must absorb the retirement of Fabian Frei and the departure of Matteo Di Giusto, among other things, and Thun, with coach Mauro Lustrinelli, have so far only marginally upgraded their promotion team after the not entirely convincing last season in the Challenge League.

It is difficult to say whether Grasshoppers will also be involved in the relegation battle again. Alain Sutter's record champions, now coached by Austrian Gerald Scheiblehner, have undergone a major personnel overhaul with little financial leeway and are the biggest unknown before the start of the season.

New attractions?

The Basel ensemble around top scorer and top provider of assists Shaqiri, which is superbly equipped individually and worked well collectively last season, should once again guarantee spectacle. When it comes to spectacle-makers among the new signings, Super League fans are still largely in the dark.

Ezgjan Alioski could be one with his speed and technical skills. But after two years in the desert and four years after his heyday in the Premier League, is the 33-year-old Macedonian, who has returned to Lugano, still in the right physical condition? Who will give the YB offense that certain something again? Who will replace Dereck Kutesa and Enzo Crivelli at Servette? Questions upon questions.

Mode and European Cup places

The mode introduced for the 2023/24 season with the division of the championship round and relegation round after 33 games remains in place. Qualifying for a European competition is even more difficult. As number 17 in the national ranking of clubs, Switzerland will have one less European Cup place available in the 2026/27 season than this season. The champions will have to qualify for the Champions League in the second round instead of directly in the play-off like FC Basel. The second and third-placed teams can at most qualify for the Conference League, while the Cup winners can qualify for the Europa League.

New rules

There are not many changes to the rules for the new season. The most striking change is the new rules on goalkeeper timeouts. The goalkeeper is now allowed to hold the ball in his hands for eight instead of six seconds after an action, but compliance with the limit will be more strictly monitored and overruns will be punished. The clock starts ticking as soon as the goalkeeper has the ball under control and is no longer under pressure. The referee signals a countdown five seconds before time runs out.

In the event of a handball in the penalty area, the VAR reassesses whether or not the ball would have hit the goal. If this is not the case, the VAR will only intervene in exceptional cases. A holding in the penalty area will also be sanctioned more severely if the action takes place away from the action. The referees will also pay more attention to ensuring that the dialog takes place exclusively with the captain (or his deputy). Complaints from other players will be punished more consistently and the threshold for cautions for complaints or red cards for aggressive behavior will be lower.