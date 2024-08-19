Top left or bottom right: Where would you kick the ball? Picture: blue Sport

Just in time for the start of the new league phase of the UEFA Champions League in a week's time, your "Home of Football" is looking for the most accurate football fans. The blue Sport goal wall shooting competition is taking place today, Tuesday, in the Zurich station concourse. Come along and win great prizes!

René Weder

The time has come: Today our presenter Valentina Maceri, expert Mladen Petric and presenter Nick Läderach will welcome you at Zurich main station for the goal wall shooting. It starts at 1 pm. The event ends at 7 pm. Come along, put your skills to the test and win unique prizes: Exclusive tickets for UEFA Champions League and Super League matches. And we will also be giving away annual blue Sport subscriptions to all participants.

