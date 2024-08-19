  1. Residential Customers
Goal wall shooting Kick your way to Champions League tickets today at Zurich Main Station

René Weder

10.9.2024

Just in time for the start of the new league phase of the UEFA Champions League in a week's time, your "Home of Football" is looking for the most accurate football fans. The blue Sport goal wall shooting competition is taking place today, Tuesday, in the Zurich station concourse. Come along and win great prizes!

10.09.2024, 07:00

10.09.2024, 14:55

The time has come: today our presenter Valentina Maceri, expert Mladen Petric and presenter Nick Läderach will welcome you to Zurich main station for the goal wall shooting competition. It starts at 1 pm. The event ends at 7 pm. Come along, put your skills to the test and win unique prizes: exclusive tickets for UEFA Champions League and Super League matches. And we will also be giving away annual blue Sport subscriptions to all participants.

Please complete this form before taking part

Form Validation Example






Mit dem Absenden des Formulars stimmst du den Teilnahmebedingungen zu.


Presenter Valentina Maceri, expert Mladen Petric and presenter Nick Läderach will welcome you on September 10 at Zurich main station.
Picture: blue Sport

