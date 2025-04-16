Last Friday, Roman Kilchsperger met PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Zurich's Langstrasse. The blue Sport presenter is in a joking mood and makes the experts laugh with his comments.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you PSG may lose the second leg against Aston Villa, but they still qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

Even before the game, the experts talk about what makes PSG's current team stand out. Marcel Reif also praises coach Luis Enrique for putting together a real team.

The story of the evening, however, is provided by blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger, who reveals that he happened to bump into PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Langstrasse in Zurich last Friday. With photo evidence! Show more

Ahead of the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Aston Villa and PSG, the expert panel takes a close look at the team from Paris. They show that the Parisians are still investing a lot of money in players. This is quickly forgotten, as it is no longer the really, really big names. The difference to the past is that coach Luis Enrique said, according to Marcel Reif: "Let me do it, let me buy a football team."

Reif turns to presenter Kilchsperger and says: "Your new friend will have told you that money has never been a problem." However, in the first few years they "bought the circus with horrendous money". He mentions Neymar, Messi and Mbappé and says that it was great from time to time, "but you don't win anything in the end".

But who the heck does Reif mean by Kilchsperger's new friend? The blue Sport presenter enlightens the viewers: "Believe it or not. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the billionaire sheikh, was on the Langstrasse party mile in Zurich on Friday evening. And you'd be more likely to suspect me there than him, I'd say. But we did meet." No joke, because there's a photo to prove it and it wasn't taken with the help of artificial intelligence.

Roman Kilchsperger has his photo taken on Langstrasse with PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi. zvg

Kilchsperger comments on the photo himself, accompanied by a big grin: "There you see us, deeply immersed in technical discussions, a dinner among friends. We know each other and are happy to have time for each other again." These are joking statements, because of course it was a chance encounter. Kilchsperger says that he then asked the PSG boss if he had a job for him. However, he did not respond. But Al-Khelaifi was "very nice and friendly".

Reif is also in a joking mood and says to his expert colleague Petric: "Mladen, you might not know that yet, we'll be in the Emirates next week. He's bought up the place here."

