Youssoufa Moukoko was once considered the talent of the century, but he has yet to make his big breakthrough. Now the ex-BVB youngster is happy that he gets to play regularly in Copenhagen.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The development of former super talent Youssoufa Moukoko has stalled somewhat of late.

The two-time German international is now under contract with FC Copenhagen. "I'm happy that I can play more again," says Moukoko to blue Sport.

The 20-year-old does not want to answer the question of whether Copenhagen is nicer than Dortmund. Show more

Hardly any other footballer received as much hype as Youssoufa Moukoko as a child. At the age of eleven, he transferred from St. Pauli to Borussia Dortmund's youth academy, scored everything in the German junior championships (88 games, 141 goals) and was celebrated as the talent of the century.

At BVB, Moukoko became the youngest Bundesliga player at the age of 16 years and 1 day and the youngest Champions League player of all time at 16 years and 18 days - and just a few days later he also became the youngest Bundesliga goalscorer in history.

However, the Cameroon-born striker was not yet able to develop into a great goalscorer with the professionals. Although he played 99 professional games for Dortmund as a teenager, he mostly came on as a substitute. As Moukoko played less and less last season, even during his loan year with Nice, he decided to take a step back and moved to FC Copenhagen this summer.

A fresh start in Denmark

He "likes it very much" at his new club, says the now 20-year-old in an interview with blue Sport after the 1:1 in the first leg of the Champions League play-off against FC Basel. "The most important thing for a young player is simply to play football. If you can't play, it hurts."

If you just sit on the bench, your body will get used to it at some point. "I'm happy that I can play more again. That hasn't always been the case in recent years. That's why I'm very happy at the moment."

Roman Kilchsperger is also trying to coax the youngster out of his shell. "Copenhagen is nicer than Dortmund, isn't it?" asks the blue Sport presenter. Moukoko just laughs and is immediately backed up by blue Sport expert Marcel Reif, who raises his warning finger: "Watch what you say!"