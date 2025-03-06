Joshua Kimmich is set to stay with Bayern for another four years. KEYSTONE

According to a report in the German newspaper "Bild", Bayern player Joshua Kimmich is on the verge of extending his contract. The 30-year-old is set to sign until 2029.

Tobias Benz

After a long back and forth, a decision has apparently been made in the contract poker surrounding German international Joshua Kimmich. The German newspaper "Bild" reports that an agreement has been reached between the player and the club. Kimmich is said to be close to signing a four-year contract.

According to media reports, the club had recently withdrawn an extension offer to Kimmich that was ready to be signed because he was said to have hesitated too long for the liking of those responsible. Now the Bayern bosses appear to have come to an agreement with Kimmich after all. The 30-year-old's contract would expire in the summer without being extended.

