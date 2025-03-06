  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Contract poker over? Kimmich's decision at Bayern apparently made

Tobias Benz

6.3.2025

Joshua Kimmich is set to stay with Bayern for another four years.
Joshua Kimmich is set to stay with Bayern for another four years.
KEYSTONE

According to a report in the German newspaper "Bild", Bayern player Joshua Kimmich is on the verge of extending his contract. The 30-year-old is set to sign until 2029.

06.03.2025, 22:13

06.03.2025, 22:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Joshua Kimmich's contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2025.
  • According to "Bild", the German international is now on the verge of a four-year contract extension.
Show more

After a long back and forth, a decision has apparently been made in the contract poker surrounding German international Joshua Kimmich. The German newspaper "Bild" reports that an agreement has been reached between the player and the club. Kimmich is said to be close to signing a four-year contract.

According to media reports, the club had recently withdrawn an extension offer to Kimmich that was ready to be signed because he was said to have hesitated too long for the liking of those responsible. Now the Bayern bosses appear to have come to an agreement with Kimmich after all. The 30-year-old's contract would expire in the summer without being extended.

Bayer star criticizes referee. Xhaka:

Bayer star criticizes refereeXhaka: "... then there will be a lot of penalties in the Champions League"

More videos from the department

More football

Europa and Conference League highlights. Manchester United and Tottenham unconvincing ++ Frankfurt victorious

Europa and Conference League highlightsManchester United and Tottenham unconvincing ++ Frankfurt victorious

Europa League. Frankfurt wins at Ajax Amsterdam

Europa LeagueFrankfurt wins at Ajax Amsterdam

Conference League. Lugano narrowly lose first leg of round of 16 tie against Celje

Conference LeagueLugano narrowly lose first leg of round of 16 tie against Celje

Video highlights. Man United hold on for a draw at Real Sociedad

Video highlightsMan United hold on for a draw at Real Sociedad

Russi warned Hüppi about FCSG job.

Russi warned Hüppi about FCSG job"You don't fit into this shark tank - you'll go under"