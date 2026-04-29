After Bayern's crazy 4:5 in Paris, including a strong comeback, the Bayern and PSG players and coaches analyze the spectacular semi-final.

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For Bayern midfield star Joshua Kimmich, the three-goal deficit at Paris Saint-Germain felt surreal. "You stood on the pitch and thought: Wow, what's going on here? Because there's no way we were three goals worse," said the DFB captain on Prime Video after the German record champions' crazy 4:5 defeat in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Parc des Princes. "It was important that we were relatively calm." PSG led 5:2 after 58 minutes.

"At the beginning, I had the feeling that both teams were actually trying to control the game a bit. But after 25 or 30 minutes, there was no more control," analyzed Kimmich. "It feels strange," said the 31-year-old about the result, which still leaves Bayern with every chance of reaching the final. The second leg will take place in Munich next Wednesday.

They also have a few things they need to work on, said Kimmich. Nevertheless, they had the confidence after the game that they could beat their opponents. "I think Paris also had the feeling that we were actually the better team."

"After the fifth goal, I went to a few players and really believed that we could still get something here. At least improve the result, and that's also important for the second leg. I really didn't think the team would collapse," explained Manuel Neuer.

Pavlović: "Would have deserved to win"

Aleksandar Pavlović also highlighted the mentality: "We kept going, got the ball, took advantage of every situation and we deserved to equalize, if not win."

"It was a very, very intense game," said Jonathan Tah. "We showed what kind of team we are in many phases," added Bayern's defender in a surprisingly calm manner. Everything is still possible, the 30-year-old emphasized. "We'll go into the second leg with full confidence and give it everything we've got. We want to reach the final."

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany, who had to watch the game from the stands due to his yellow card suspension, said: "I had the feeling it was in the cards, a game like that. Of course, normally: If you concede five goals away from home, then it's over in the semi-finals, but we scored four and we can of course score two or three more." Kimmich had a similar view: "It was another advertisement for football."

Marquinhos: "Every football fan loves a game like this"

Marquinhos told Amazon Prime: "Every football fan loves a game like that. It was a crazy game, two teams playing similarly, aggressive and intense. We're so happy that we won in the end."

Marquinhos and Joshua Kimmich shake hands. KEYSTONE

"Next week will be just as crazy a game between two teams that want to win and score goals. We have to go there with the same mentality and the same personality so that we can do as great a job there as we did here," said the PSG captain.

Ousmane Dembélé, player of the match, told Canal+: "It was a game between two great teams who attack and don't hesitate. We're happy with the result, even if we stopped playing a bit after the 5-2. It was an incredible game and now we'll go to Munich hoping to get the win there to qualify for the final."

PSG coach Luis Enrique: "I've never seen a game with this rhythm before. You have to congratulate the opponents and the players. When you hold a 5-2 lead like that, your opponents take so many risks - they're a top-level team. It was difficult and the second leg will be too. You have to enjoy it and you have to acknowledge that this is only the third game they've lost all season.

The Spaniard continued: "I asked my staff how many goals we had to score (in the second leg) and we agreed it should be three. We have so many good memories in that stadium, we won the Champions League there. Bayern are playing in front of their fans - but we'll show the same mentality. We're going there to win the game."