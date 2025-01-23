Joshua Kimmich has clear words after Bayern's 3-0 defeat in Rotterdam. He analyzed the situation and said: "The table doesn't lie." Sporting director Max Eberl is also disappointed.

Joshua Kimmich speaks plainly after the bitter defeat: "We have to admit to ourselves that we are not a top team at the moment."

After the defeat, direct qualification for the round of 16 is now a distant prospect. However, coach Vincent Kompany is "not afraid" of the play-offs. Show more

Joshua Kimmich spoke plainly after FC Bayern Munich's third away defeat in the Champions League. "The table doesn't lie! We have to admit that we're not a top team at the moment," said Kimmich on DAZN after the 3-0 defeat at Feyenoord Rotterdam. A top team doesn't lose like that. Sporting director Max Eberl did not want to contradict that. "We thought we were on a good path - that was abruptly destroyed today."

A place in the top eight in the league phase and thus direct qualification for the round of 16 is now a distant prospect for the Bundesliga leaders ahead of the final matchday with the home game against Slovan Bratislava.

In theory, direct qualification for the round of 16 is still possible. But Bayern themselves no longer believe this is the case and seem to have resigned themselves to the intermediate round. "We will accept these play-offs," said Bayern's CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen at the night-time banquet in the Dutch port city.

"We have to hope for a lot of support. If not, we've brought the play-offs on ourselves," said Eberl. "We got a heavy blow on the nose today."

Kompany: "Have no fear of the play-offs"

Coach Vincent Kompany did not want to "sugarcoat anything" in the press conference after the first defeat of the new year. The victory for Feyenoord was "deserved" despite many Bayern chances. The individual performances and the collective performance "were not great", said the Belgian. However, Bayern are not afraid of the play-offs.

"We're definitely missing too many chances," complained Kimmich, referring to the poor chance conversion. And he lamented "how easy" it was once again for the opposition to score goals: "We make too many mistakes. The feeling is very annoying after such a clear defeat." But he was encouraged by one thing: "The group sticks together."