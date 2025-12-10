  1. Residential Customers
The scenes of the evening Kimmich's own goal, Zakaria's penalty miss and an unsuccessful goalkeeping debut

Jan Arnet

10.12.2025

The crunch game between Inter and Liverpool did not live up to its promise. Nevertheless, there were a few scenes worth seeing in the Champions League on Tuesday - including some involving Swiss players.

10.12.2025, 07:27

All games, all goals. Barça turn the game around against Frankfurt thanks to a Koundé brace ++ Atalanta beat Chelsea

All games, all goalsBarça turn the game around against Frankfurt thanks to a Koundé brace ++ Atalanta beat Chelsea

The best scenes from Tuesday's Champions League match

  • Gala goalie is substituted - and immediately concedes a goal

    The Champions League debut is a highlight for every footballer that will probably never be forgotten. For Günay Güvenç, however, it will not remain a fond memory. The Galatasaray goalkeeper came on for regular keeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 68th minute against AS Monaco - and conceded 0:1 just seconds later. To make matters worse, Günay didn't look too good when he conceded the goal.

  • Zakaria misses a penalty

    The game between Monaco and Gala finally ends 1-0, which makes Denis Zakaria particularly happy. Because his poorly taken penalty is no longer a big issue ...

  • Reif on VAR decision in Milan: "A scandal!"

    Liverpool FC's disallowed opening goal against Inter Milan causes discussion in the blue Sport studio. Marcel Reif says: "For me, it's a scandal." The blue Sport expert is particularly annoyed that the VAR check took so long.

    In the end, the Reds still win 1:0 - thanks to a VAR penalty.

  • Slapstick own goal gives Tottenham the lead

    David Sima puts Tottenham ahead against Slavia Prague with a powerful header. Unfortunately, Sima plays for the Czechs.

  • Kimmich scores into his own goal

    Speaking of own goals: Joshua Kimmich also scored one against Sporting Lisbon. No matter - Bayern still won 3:1 in the end ...

  • 17-year-old Lennart Karl scores again!

    ... also thanks to Lennart Karl, who continues to write Champions League history. At 17 years and 290 days, he is now the youngest player to score in three consecutive matches in the top flight.

  • Olympiakos striker El Kaabi fails to hit the empty net

    Olympiakos striker Ayoub El Kaabi was less accurate. He managed to miss the empty net against Kairat Almaty. The Greeks nevertheless win the game 1:0.

Internet sensation. 15-year-old Peruvian comments his way to the Champions League

Turmoil at Liverpool. Will Salah now be an issue at Bayern? What Max Eberl says

Yann Sommer beaten late on. Liverpool beat Inter thanks to VAR penalty in the closing stages

Matchwinner against Sporting. Bayern youngster Karl with record goal:

Servette goalie injured. Jérémy Frick out for three months

