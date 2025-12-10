The crunch game between Inter and Liverpool did not live up to its promise. Nevertheless, there were a few scenes worth seeing in the Champions League on Tuesday - including some involving Swiss players.
The best scenes from Tuesday's Champions League match
Gala goalie is substituted - and immediately concedes a goal
The Champions League debut is a highlight for every footballer that will probably never be forgotten. For Günay Güvenç, however, it will not remain a fond memory. The Galatasaray goalkeeper came on for regular keeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 68th minute against AS Monaco - and conceded 0:1 just seconds later. To make matters worse, Günay didn't look too good when he conceded the goal.
Zakaria misses a penalty
The game between Monaco and Gala finally ends 1-0, which makes Denis Zakaria particularly happy. Because his poorly taken penalty is no longer a big issue ...
Reif on VAR decision in Milan: "A scandal!"
Liverpool FC's disallowed opening goal against Inter Milan causes discussion in the blue Sport studio. Marcel Reif says: "For me, it's a scandal." The blue Sport expert is particularly annoyed that the VAR check took so long.
In the end, the Reds still win 1:0 - thanks to a VAR penalty.
Slapstick own goal gives Tottenham the lead
David Sima puts Tottenham ahead against Slavia Prague with a powerful header. Unfortunately, Sima plays for the Czechs.
Kimmich scores into his own goal
Speaking of own goals: Joshua Kimmich also scored one against Sporting Lisbon. No matter - Bayern still won 3:1 in the end ...
17-year-old Lennart Karl scores again!
... also thanks to Lennart Karl, who continues to write Champions League history. At 17 years and 290 days, he is now the youngest player to score in three consecutive matches in the top flight.
Olympiakos striker El Kaabi fails to hit the empty net
Olympiakos striker Ayoub El Kaabi was less accurate. He managed to miss the empty net against Kairat Almaty. The Greeks nevertheless win the game 1:0.