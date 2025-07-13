Thibault Klidjé leaves FC Luzern for Scotland after three seasons Keystone

Thibault Klidjé is leaving FC Luzern one year before the end of his contract. The 24-year-old center forward from Togo is moving to Hibernian in Scotland.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to Luzern's head of sport Remo Meyer, the transfer is at the "express wish" of Klidjé, who joined FC Luzern three years ago and scored 16 goals in 76 competitive matches for the club from central Switzerland. "We were able to find a good solution that suits all parties and will make this move possible for him," said Meyer.

His new club in Scotland, where Klidjé has signed a three-year contract, has reported a "record transfer fee" within the club.