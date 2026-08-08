Jonathan Klinsmann, goalkeeper for the Italian second-division club Cesena FC, fractured his first cervical vertebra in a collision in April. Now, Jürgen Klinsmann’s son is speaking in detail about the serious injury.

Goalkeeper Gives a Glimpse Into His Mind Klinsmann Talks About a Collision That Could Have Been Fatal

Here's what it's all about Jonathan Klinsmann broke a cervical vertebra in a collision during a soccer game in April.

Looking back, the goalkeeper realizes he was lucky in his misfortune.

While a comeback this season is unlikely, the fact that he can even hope to return is good news in itself. Summary created with

On April 18, Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann dove for the ball and was struck in the head by Palermo’s Filippo Ranocchia. In the incident, the son of former world-class striker and German national team coach Jürgen Klinsmann fractured one of his cervical vertebrae.

“I fell to the ground, sat there for a second, and thought, ‘Ouch, that hurt,’” Klinsmann told “The Athletic,” describing the moment when he suffered a serious injury. As he rolled onto his back, his neck suddenly seized up. “It was like being in a car accident.”

At first, the goalkeeper suspected he had suffered a concussion or whiplash. Despite a laceration on his scalp, Klinsmann got back up to continue playing. However, his neck became increasingly stiff, and he could barely move his head. “I told my center backs to just keep possession of the ball. Then I tried to stand as still as possible.”

A Silver Lining

At the time, Klinsmann didn't realize just how dangerous his situation really was. Any wrong move could have had dramatic consequences. “I don't know if I would have survived that,” he says in retrospect, thinking of just such a wrong move.

He was incredibly lucky. It was a close call—the injury could have ended his career or even his ability to walk. In addition to a fractured first cervical vertebra, Klinsmann suffered severe damage to the ligaments in his neck.

After the game, the U.S. national team goalkeeper was initially taken to a hospital in Palermo. Together with his father and his advisors, he then decided to undergo surgery in Heidelberg.

After the procedure, Klinsmann wanted to know one thing above all else: whether the surgery had been successful. Fortunately, it was. The doctors were able to stabilize the injuries. Just a few days later, the 29-year-old began walking cautiously again.

Happy Despite a Dashed World Cup Dream

However, his athletic dream of competing in the World Cup was abruptly dashed by the injury. Klinsmann had been named to the U.S. national team for the first time last August and had been hoping for a spot on U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup roster.

It remains unclear when the goalkeeper will be able to return to the field. A comeback this season is considered unlikely. He is currently expected to return during the 2027–28 season.

But Klinsmann is fine with that, because he knows things could have turned out much worse. “This feeling of disappointment and anger is minuscule compared to how happy I am to be here and able to run.”

It became clear shortly afterward that he still loves soccer. During the World Cup, Klinsmann watched several games in person and also met up with his friend and Swiss national team player Cedric Itten. He posted a photo of the encounter as part of a photo series on Instagram.