Controversial statement ahead of the Curaçao match Klopp apologizes to Nagelsmann: “I could have punched myself in the face”

“I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out carelessly,” Klopp said on Magenta TV after the 7-1 win over Curaçao.

The former world-class coach had caused a stir alongside Thomas Müller during the World Cup opener. When the topic turned to the German lineup against Curaçao, Klopp remarked, “Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is picking the team”—and then added “yet” afterward. This is now his “Word of the Year,” Klopp said.

“I’m still an idiot”

“That’s completely irrelevant. I hope everyone out there understands that,” Klopp said, addressing Nagelsmann, who was listening and smiling. “What I’ve realized: I’ll be 59 the day after tomorrow and I’m still a fool. But it just happened.” The two experts are on Nagelsmann’s side, Klopp emphasized. The two then high-fived each other and Nagelsmann left the interview.

The German national team coach had already shown composure before kickoff. “Ultimately, it’s my job now to prepare the team so that we play a good tournament. And so that we’re also in a position to continue playing well after the World Cup,” Nagelsmann had explained on “ARD.”

Müller, too, had already responded to the criticism of the statements and announced that he did not intend to hold back in the future. “Of course we discuss things passionately; our goal is to convey our enthusiasm,” said the former national team player.

He and Klopp are “huge fans of the team” and the tournament. They discuss “tactics, content, and above all, objectively.” However, there’s “always a bit of banter involved,” Müller said. But they won’t “let themselves be swayed or watch what they say,” Müller said. The goal is to support the team and “keep the mood light.”

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