As expected, Jürgen Klopp will become the German national team coach, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann. The German Football Association announced the appointment of the 59-year-old following the DFB team's early exit from the World Cup.

At the same time, the DFB has appointed Per Mertesacker as managing director. The former World Cup champion will take over the position at the beginning of 2027. His predecessor, Andreas Rettig, will remain in office until then, as the DFB further announced at the press conference in Frankfurt.