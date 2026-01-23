As expected, Jürgen Klopp will become the German national team coach, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann. The Stuttgart native has a clear vision of how he plans to bring the German national team back to the top.

Back in the Spotlight: After most recently working behind the scenes at Red Bull as “Head of Global Soccer,” Jürgen Klopp is back in the spotlight as the new head coach of the German national team

It's official now. The German Football Association is teaming up with Jürgen Klopp to rebuild the national team following the latest World Cup flop. The 59-year-old was the top choice from the start to succeed Julian Nagelsmann, who failed miserably in the United States. His contract officially begins on August 15.

“It’s a very, very special day for me,” Klopp said during his introductory press conference on Friday in Frankfurt. After intensive negotiations over the past three weeks, the association has achieved its goal of securing Klopp’s services through the next World Cup in the summer of 2030.

Along with the announcement of Klopp’s appointment, the DFB also announced that Per Mertesacker will assume the position of DFB executive director starting in January 2027. His predecessor, Andreas Rettig, will remain in office until then, the DFB added.

One million euros for Red Bull

“The national team can bring us Germans together like almost nothing else. That’s exactly what makes this role so special to me,” said Klopp, who, following his departure from Liverpool FC, had been serving as “Head of Global Soccer” at Red Bull since early 2025. His contract with the Austrian beverage company was set to run through 2029.

As DFB President Bernd Neuendorf confirmed, the association and Red Bull have agreed on a payment of one million euros to the beverage company’s foundation in exchange for Klopp’s release. In addition, three international matches will be held in Leipzig, one of Red Bull’s soccer hubs, through 2030.

Debut Against the Netherlands

Klopp's first international matches are coming up in two months. At the end of September, the DFB national team will kick off the next edition of the Nations League with four matches against the Netherlands, Serbia, and Greece (twice).

“I’m looking forward to this special challenge in German soccer, which we’ll tackle together with humility and patience: to build a team that fights for one another, that enjoys playing soccer, and that the people of our country can rally behind with complete conviction,” said Klopp, who also plans to address the association’s structures to restore success. “Whoever brings in Jürgen gets him,” he said, adding later: “Anyone who gives it their all will have a lot of fun with me.”

Klopp's first major goal is the 2028 European Championship in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. The European Championship qualifiers will take place next year.

A New Role for Klopp

The role of national team coach is new to Klopp. A native of Stuttgart, he was one of the best club coaches in Europe for many years. Klopp led Mainz to promotion to the Bundesliga (2004). With Borussia Dortmund, he won the German championship twice (2011, 2012) and the German Cup once (2012). During his time at BVB, he occasionally challenged Bayern Munich’s dominance at the national level.

In 2015, Klopp moved to England and took over as head coach of Liverpool FC. He also led the Reds to a league title (2020) and a cup victory (2022) as head coach. His greatest triumph came in 2019 with the Champions League victory, the most prestigious title in club soccer.

Now, the 59-year-old is tasked with making the German national team competitive again.