Jürgen Klopp is set to be introduced as the new German national team coach in Frankfurt next Friday. The DFB reached an agreement with Klopp's current employer, Red Bull, over the weekend.

The path is clear for Jürgen Klopp to become the German national team coach.

Germany Breathes a Sigh of Relief Klopp is set to be introduced as the national team coach next Friday

On the final day of the World Cup, there was a development in Germany regarding the national team coaching position. Apparently, Red Bull is allowing Jürgen Klopp to opt out of his contract as “Head of Global Soccer”—which runs through 2029—without any conditions.

A week ago, the DFB had already met with 59-year-old Klopp and reached an “agreement in principle.” Klopp is set to succeed Julian Nagelsmann and become the 13th head coach of the German national team, signing a four-year contract through 2030.