Liverpool fans will love to hear this: Jürgen Klopp can imagine a return to Anfield Road, at least in theory. He also talks about the death of his ex-player Diogo Jota.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a podcast, Jürgen Klopp talks about a possible return to the touchline of his former club Liverpool: "Theoretically, it's possible."

However, a comeback is currently out of the question for Klopp. "Do I have to make the decision today? Then I will no longer work as a coach," says the 58-year-old.

Klopp also talks about the fatal accident involving former player Diogo Jota. "How do you replace someone like Diogo?" asks Klopp, explaining: "It's not about the player himself, it's about the person he was." Show more

Jürgen Klopp does not completely rule out a return as Liverpool FC coach. "I have said that I will never coach another team in England again. So that means if it is Liverpool ... yes. Theoretically it's possible," said the 58-year-old Red Bull Group football boss in the podcast "The Diary Of A CEO".

Klopp resigned from the Reds last year and subsequently emphasized several times that he no longer wanted to work as a coach for the time being. Since the beginning of the year, he has been acting as Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull and in this role is jointly responsible for Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, among others. Under Klopp's successor Arne Slot, Liverpool won their 20th championship at the first attempt last season.

Klopp is not currently considering a comeback as coach anyway: "I'm 58, which means I could make the decision in a few years, I don't know. Do I have to make the decision today? Then I won't be working as a coach anymore," he said. "But thank God I don't have to do that. I can just wait and see what the future brings."

Klopp: "I don't miss coaching"

Klopp can obviously live well without the day-to-day business of football. "I don't miss coaching, I don't miss standing in the rain for two and a half or three hours, I don't miss going to press conferences three or four times a week or giving ten to twelve interviews a week," said the former Bundesliga coach of Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund.

In the podcast, Klopp also spoke about the death of his ex-player Diogo Jota, whom he had signed from league rivals Wolverhampton in 2020. "I got a message in the morning. It came from a friend from Liverpool. I couldn't believe it. It was impossible. I heard it and I knew what it meant, but I couldn't believe it," said Klopp.

"How do you replace someone like Diogo? It's not about the player himself, it's about the person he was," said Klopp. "I can't imagine the dressing room without him, it's so hard. I still can't really talk about it. It was an unbelievable shock for all the boys as well." Jota had died in a car accident in July.

