At his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the German national team, Jürgen Klopp spoke plainly and delivered a clear message to the journalists in attendance.

Here's what it's all about Jürgen Klopp will be introduced as the new coach of the German national team on Friday in Frankfurt.

"Ideally, this is the highlight of my career, of my professional life," the 59-year-old emphasizes.

Klopp addresses the journalists in attendance with a clear message and also touches on his relationship with his predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann. Summary created with

As expected, Jürgen Klopp will be introduced as the new German national team coach on Friday. And as has been his custom in the past, the 59-year-old doesn’t mince words—and is kicking off his new job with a warning to the media.

“I’ve been out of the media spotlight for two years now—and I can’t say I’ve missed it. But I’ve put myself in this situation anyway, knowing there’s a lot of interest,” Klopp tells the journalists present. “We’re going to need you on this journey that we’re all embarking on together in the media.”

Turn on Your Brain

It would be helpful, “if, when reporting, you prioritized accuracy over speed. And if you used your brain. When you find out something, do you have to blurt it out right away, or should you turn a blind eye for the sake of the cause? Things like that,” explains Klopp. “I’m also saying this because I’m not doing this for myself. I’m 59 and not exactly a blank slate.”

That’s why the DFB’s new rising star isn’t afraid of the consequences. “If you act out of line and don’t leave my family alone, I’m out. Just to make that clear. Because: I’m taking this job even though I’ve seen how you’ve treated Julian (Nagelsmann—Ed.). And even though I’ve seen how England has treated Tuchel.”

Klopp wants one thing above all else from the media: “You just have to believe me when I say that it’s all about the cause. Jürgen Klopp has no career after the national team. Ideally, this is the highlight of my career, of my professional life. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”