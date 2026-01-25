blue Sport expert Timm Klose doesn't mince his words after Edimilson Fernandes' substitution. The former national team player is furious about the YB player's behavior.

Patrick Lämmle

YB get off to a completely false start in the second half in Thun and are 2-0 down by the 56th minute. Gerardo Seoane reacted shortly afterwards and took Edimilson Fernandes out of the game. The 29-year-old doesn't seem to like this at all, which in turn drives blue Sport expert Timm Klose up the wall.

"It doesn't matter whether you're angry or not, you run off the pitch. You're 2-0 down, you just can't do that." If you want to catch up, you don't behave like that. Klose becomes even clearer, so much so that he even apologizes for his choice of words. Then Klose becomes clear once again: "That upsets me. That's exactly the kind of airs and graces they have."

Shortly after Fernandes was substituted, YB conceded 0:3, but this time the team from the city reacted with lightning speed and made it 1:3. The goal was set up by Alan Virginius, who had replaced Fernandes shortly beforehand. In the end, YB lose 1:4.