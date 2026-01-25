  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

YB pro strolls off the pitch Klose blows his top on live TV: "That's exactly the kind of airs and graces they have"

Patrick Lämmle

25.1.2026

blue Sport expert Timm Klose doesn't mince his words after Edimilson Fernandes' substitution. The former national team player is furious about the YB player's behavior.

25.01.2026, 17:50

YB get off to a completely false start in the second half in Thun and are 2-0 down by the 56th minute. Gerardo Seoane reacted shortly afterwards and took Edimilson Fernandes out of the game. The 29-year-old doesn't seem to like this at all, which in turn drives blue Sport expert Timm Klose up the wall.

4:1 victory in the video. Thun leads YB in Bern derby

4:1 victory in the videoThun leads YB in Bern derby

"It doesn't matter whether you're angry or not, you run off the pitch. You're 2-0 down, you just can't do that." If you want to catch up, you don't behave like that. Klose becomes even clearer, so much so that he even apologizes for his choice of words. Then Klose becomes clear once again: "That upsets me. That's exactly the kind of airs and graces they have."

Shortly after Fernandes was substituted, YB conceded 0:3, but this time the team from the city reacted with lightning speed and made it 1:3. The goal was set up by Alan Virginius, who had replaced Fernandes shortly beforehand. In the end, YB lose 1:4.

Football news

Germany. Stuttgart still on course for the Champions League

GermanyStuttgart still on course for the Champions League

Video highlights. Servette pull off a spectacular turnaround in St.Gallen and snatch three points

Video highlightsServette pull off a spectacular turnaround in St.Gallen and snatch three points

Video highlights. Barça shoot back to the top of the table against Real Oviedo

Video highlightsBarça shoot back to the top of the table against Real Oviedo

Video highlights. Shaqiri decides a wild classic deep into stoppage time

Video highlightsShaqiri decides a wild classic deep into stoppage time

Super League. FC Luzern in search of the liberating blow

Super LeagueFC Luzern in search of the liberating blow