FC Basel are top of the Super League - the main reason for this is the return of Xherdan Shaqiri. In blue Sport, Timm Klose sorts things out and explains why Shaq is so important for FCB, and not just in footballing terms.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel are top of the Super Leauge after 15 rounds.

Xherdan Shaqiri has been outstanding since his return to Basel. He has already scored 12 points in 11 games.

blue Sport expert Timm Klose explains: "Shaqiri takes a lot of attention and pressure off the rest of the team." Show more

FC Basel are leading the Super League table for the first time in three years. The decisive factor for this is Xherdan Shaqiri. The returnee with the magic left foot has often made the difference this season. The numbers speak for themselves.

On blue Sport, presenter Gianni Wyler sorts things out together with blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni and expert Timm Klose. Böni says of Shaqiri's outstanding figures: "After 2.5 years in the USA, you couldn't expect that, he never achieved these figures there. You can also see how important the feel-good factor is. If you feel so comfortable at home, then you can deliver like that." Most recently, Shaqiri scored all three goals in the 3-1 home win against Servette - the first hat-trick of his career at club level.

Basel's Klose, who played for FCB himself, explains: "After a long, long time, the situation in the table is a big issue for us. The fact that we can look down from the top again is of course partly thanks to 'Shaq'. These two topics are omnipresent at the moment."

On Shaqiri's statistics, Klose says: "Of course, those are impressive figures, but you mustn't forget the qualities he brings to the table."

If there is pressure, simply pass the ball to Shaqiri

Wyler wants to know from Böni just how big a part Shaqiri has played in FCB's rise. He explains: "Football is a lot about the psyche. And the charisma that Shaqiri brought to the fans and the whole region - I think it's that easy to break it down."

When asked whether Shaqiri also takes some of the pressure off other players, expert Klose explains: "That's one of the reasons why it works so well. If there's a pressure situation, you can pass him the ball."

At the moment, everything Shaq does is either criticized or praised to the skies: "That takes a lot of attention and pressure away from the rest of the team. I think Shaq can handle this pressure because he's been around for a very long time, especially having played in the best leagues at really good clubs."

Will FCB finally be champions again thanks to Shaqiri?

Shaqiri is currently making the difference in the Super League, but how can FCB keep their superstar in the form they have him in at the moment? Klose, who works as a defensive coach at the youth campus, knows exactly: "I'm lucky enough to see the training sessions regularly at FC Basel. The training sessions are great for him. It's not too demanding, but he still has to take part where it's important. That's how he stays fit."

Klose sees another decisive factor: "There's a longer break in the winter, during which he can recharge his batteries and work on details again. That's a huge advantage, of course, and there's no double burden for FC Basel. Of course, that suits them at the moment." For Böni, the decisive factor is whether Shaqiri stays healthy: "Of course, you hope that the muscle injuries that have often plagued him won't slow him down again in the cold weather. That will be the key."

However, Böni does not believe that FCB will now win the Super League title: "I think FC Lugano will be champions. They have the most stable squad with the most stable environment. With Heitz and Blaser, they have total professionals. Plus a coach who has been with them for a long time and structures that are stable. For me, they are the number one candidate for the championship, but let's see how they cope with the double burden."

Klose is a little more optimistic with his Basel glasses on: "You have to think back a few years, when Zurich was at the top. And then they kept it up for the whole season. Of course, I think - and this is where my Basel heart speaks a little - why not? I think we can finally talk about the champions again without having to be afraid." It would be something that would be incredibly valuable for the region if FCB could pull it off.

