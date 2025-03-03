The race to catch up has come to an abrupt halt: a harmless YB loses to GC, who are in a relegation battle. The defeat is no coincidence for blue Sport expert Timm Klose. He sees arrogance instead of humility in the Bernese team.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Young Boys' race to catch up has been halted again for the time being. The Bernese lose 1-0 to Grasshoppers in Zurich and fall below the cut-off line again.

YB's performance irritated blue Sport expert Timm Klose, who had already identified arrogance on the part of the Bernese against Winterthur.

For YB captain Loris Benito, the defeat was "absolutely unnecessary." He blames a lack of attitude. Show more

Loris Benito explains to blue Sport shortly after the end of the game what he believes is the main reason for the 1-0 defeat against GC: "It was probably a matter of attitude. These are games that are not decided on quality, but on the fight. It's very difficult to play on the terrain here. You don't have to have any technical finesse here, you have to play cleverly and get the ball behind the defense. And when you're in the final third, you have to play cleanly and finish on goal," said the YB captain.

You don't have to die in beauty, but be willing to play dirty football from time to time. Perhaps they didn't do that enough, says the 33-year-old.

In the studio, blue Sport expert Timm Klose agrees with the Bern defender that the pitch at Letzigrund was not exhilarating. The former international states: "You have to adapt the game to the opponent. And if you know - as the (opposing) coach said in the pre-match interview - that they're going to come up, then we just knock the ball forward and play the second ball, which is something YB have actually done well over the years."

Benito: "Absolutely unnecessary"

Klose continued: "What irritates me a little, even if I put it back to the Winterthur game, is the arrogance in the YB team." Klose describes his impressions of the Schützenwiese as follows: "When he saw the Bernese players coming in against Winterthur, the YB players had the feeling that they had already won anyway.

Even though he only watched the performance against GC from the studio, Klose had similar feelings. "I tend to think that YB were too arrogant instead of humbly eating dirt," he criticizes.

For Benito, the match against GC joins many other defeats and point losses that were "absolutely unnecessary". "Losing so many points against teams that are behind us in the table. It's very frustrating today. It will certainly take a few more days to get over it," admitted the YB player.