Fabian Frei, a great player, is retiring from the football stage. After his last game, the 36-year-old celebrates winning the league in Winti kit. But Frei is not only not relegated this season, he is also champion!

Patrick Lämmle

Klose says with a grin: "I'm expecting him at the Barfi on Saturday. Theoretically, he can join in the celebrations." Show more

On July 21, 2024, Fabian Frei leads FC Basel onto the pitch as captain in the first game of the season. In the following five league games and in the 1st Cup round against Subingen (8:0), he will only be a substitute. A role that the FCB veteran does not like. And because there was no indication that his new, unpleasant role would change any time soon, he pulled the ripcord and moved to his youth club FC Winterthur.

While Basel was at the forefront and eventually won its first championship title in eight years, Frei fought against relegation in Winterthur until the very last minute. Thanks to a sensational comeback in the final weeks, Winti secured their place in the league on the last matchday with a 2:0 win against Sion.

"You can finish like this," says Frei after the game, visibly relieved. And how does he celebrate winning the league after the last game of his career? With a mischievous smile on his face, Frei says: "Well, I'm not a goalkeeper, I'm a follower on the way out. But I'll certainly be where parts of the team are."

Timm Klose jokes and praises Fabian Frei

blue Sport presenter Gianni Wyler questions Frei's party statements and passes the ball to Timm Klose, who has been on the pitch with Frei 51 times and knows him very well. "Yes, he's happy to come along," says Klose, followed by a hearty laugh that also infects Wyler and blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer. And then Klose reminds them what else Frei is this season: "He's champion and not relegated in one season." Half seriously, half jokingly, Klose adds: "I'm expecting him at the Barfi on Saturday. Theoretically, he can join in the celebrations." After the last game of the season(6.00 pm live on blue Sport), the official championship celebration will take place in Basel, including the trophy.

"It's the crowning glory of a truly outstanding career," says Klose. Fabian Frei was "not only top for the Swiss league as a player", but also as a person, both on and off the pitch. Whether in St.Gallen, Basel or Winterthur, he gave a lot to every team.