National team captain Granit Xhaka sounded the alarm after the last friendly match before the World Cup. SFV President Peter Knäbel speaks on “Heimspiel bei der Nati” about Xhaka’s candid remarks—and has nothing but praise for them.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you On “Heimspiel bei der Nati,” SFV President Peter Knäbel discusses, among other things, Granit Xhaka’s candid remarks following the friendly against Australia.

“It is Xhaka’s job—or even his responsibility—to address things clearly. He has fulfilled that role,” says Knäbel.

The association boss has known Xhaka since he was young, when he was developing into a pro in Basel. “Even when he was very young, Granit always had an opinion and wasn’t afraid to voice it.” Show more

“We need to tighten the reins, otherwise we can go home after three games. You can’t play like that, with all due respect!” Boom! This blunt statement from Granit Xhaka after last Saturday’s lackluster 1-1 draw in the friendly against Australia really hit home.

His teammates, however, understand the national team captain’s critical words. Michel Aebischer said Xhaka’s wake-up call was appropriate. Three days before the Qatar match, Silvan Widmer says: “Those comments haven’t been a big topic in the last few days. But you can tell the tension is rising and the tournament is about to start. The intensity in training is increasing.”

Heimspiel als Podcast

And how do the association’s leaders view Xhaka’s public criticism? Peter Knäbel, president of the Swiss Football Association, makes it clear on the soccer talk show “Heimspiel bei der Nati”: “We’re talking about the captain, the Swiss national team’s all-time leading appearance-maker. He was disappointed after the match against Australia. And then it is Xhaka’s duty—or even his responsibility—to address things clearly. He has fulfilled that duty.”

It was therefore “absolutely fine” that Xhaka made the statement publicly and not just internally. Andreas Böni, editor-in-chief of blue Sport, agrees: “Great! He wants to show when he’s not satisfied. That demonstrates his will to win. Xhaka is the captain and has the team’s trust to say such things.”

Xhaka, the born leader

Knäbel knows exactly what makes the 33-year-old tick. He was the head of the youth academy at FC Basel when Xhaka was on the verge of breaking into the first team. “Even when he was very young, Granit always had an opinion and wasn’t afraid to voice it.”

Böni knows this too, having clashed with Xhaka on more than one occasion in the past. “Granit is very emotional; he sometimes flares up like a rocket, but then cools down just as quickly and the matter is forgotten. But he is, of course, an outstanding leader.”

It would have been bad if his teammates had taken the criticism negatively, says Knäbel. “He included himself in the criticism, and that’s why he got support. If a wake-up call was needed for the World Cup, it was exactly the right moment.”