Sandro Stroppa (picture) leaves Peter Knäbel without a fight in his bid for the SFA presidency. Picture: Keystone

Sandro Stroppa withdraws his candidacy for the office of President of the Swiss Football Association (SFA). This leaves Peter Knäbel as the only candidate in the election on May 24.

The 55-year-old Stroppa from Zurich has been President of the Amateur League for many years and is a member of the Football Association's Board. Because the Swiss Football League (SFL) and the clubs of the first division voted for Peter Knäbel as the successor to the retiring Dominique Blanc, his chances of being elected have dwindled considerably in recent days.

"After careful consideration and in consultation with my confidants, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy for the SFA presidency. Following the First League's decision last weekend to support Peter Knäbel in the election, two of the three SFA divisions, the SFL and the First League, have committed themselves to my opponent," Stroppa explained in a SFA communiqué.

In the letter, Stroppa assures Knäbel, the candidate of the Swiss Football League, of his full support. Knäbel, a Swiss-German dual citizen who lives in Solothurn, has experience at all levels of football. Knäbel ended his professional career in Germany and Switzerland in 1999 with the promotion of FC Winterthur to the then NLB as player-coach. As an official, he served as Technical Director of the SFA from 2009 to 2014. In October 2014, Knäbel took over the position of Director of Professional Football at Hamburger SV. In 2018, he moved to Schalke 04, where he was a member of the board.

With Blanc and previously Peter Gilliéron (2009 to 2019), the last two SFA presidents came from the amateur camp.