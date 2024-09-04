The Nations League campaign begins for the national team on Thursday in Copenhagen - with Gregor Kobel as the new number 1. Picture: Keystone

On Thursday, the Swiss national team will kick off the new international season with an away game against Denmark. The most important change: Gregor Kobel has replaced Yann Sommer as number 1. "That was my dream as a young boy," says Kobel on the day before the game.

Luca Betschart

Gregor Kobel is in a great mood. No wonder. Because since Yann Sommer's retirement from the national team two weeks ago, it has been clear that the BVB goalie is Switzerland's new number one. He was as happy as a cockchafer when he received the news, said goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti on Tuesday.

Kobel confirmed on Wednesday: "Playing in the national team is the greatest thing. It was already my dream as a little boy. So I was very pleased. I think that's normal," says the 26-year-old with a broad grin. He was in Yann Sommer's shadow for a long time, he had to wait a long time for his chance. Now it's here.

Great respect for Sommer

He hasn't had any contact with Sommer since his retirement: "I respect him very much and have great respect for his career. That's why I haven't commented on this topic until today," explains Kobel. "The time belongs to him now."

He is now facing a new challenge that is not comparable to club football, where he has been one of the best for years. "It's a huge honor for me to wear the national team jersey. It will be even nicer if I can do it more often now," says Kobel, who is also part of the new national team squad.

On Thursday, he will stand between the posts for Switzerland for only the sixth time against Denmark. For the first time as a regular goalkeeper. Kobel: "I'm incredibly proud."

That's it The press conference is over.

Kobel on the news of being the new number 1 "Playing in the national team is the greatest thing. It was already my dream as a little boy. So I was very happy. I think that's also normal."

Who will play alongside Akanji in central defense? Yakin: "There are various options. The playful option, the more stable option, the old familiar option ... We can't replace Schär one-to-one. We've now had two training sessions, we haven't been able to rehearse much. I have my thoughts, there are various options. I expect a tough duel against Denmark."

Who will take the penalties? After Shaqiri's retirement, the question arises as to who will take the penalties in the national team. Yakin ponders for a long time, then Kobel raises his hand. The journalists laugh. Then Yakin says: "A mean question. The captain decides during the game. There are two or three selections beforehand. If no one feels comfortable, Granit Xhaka decides."

Kobel new to the national team council "This is a new challenge for me. I want to perform, prove myself on the pitch and also create a good atmosphere. We have great personalities in the national team that I respect very much."

Kobel on the long wait for number 1 status "At the end of the day, we're all professional athletes and want to play all the games. I've always tried to put myself at the service of the team. I want to continue with this mentality and play my part in the team's success so that we can all go full throttle."

Kobel on goalie coach Foletti "I've known Fox for a long time, I really appreciate and respect him. We have a very professional relationship. He's very freaky in a positive sense, I respect his work a lot." Nati goalkeeping coach Foletti speaks now "Maybe Kobel wanted to become number 1 a little too early"

Yakin on the goals of the national team "We want to play successful football and are taking the Nations League very seriously because it's also important for the World Cup qualifiers. There are two or three changes in the team. We definitely want to stay in League A. We're looking game by game, and now we're up against Denmark, a good opponent. I'm delighted, also for Gregor Kobel, for whom it's a new situation."

Kobel on Sommer "I respect him a lot and have great respect for his career. That's why I haven't commented on this topic until today. I haven't had any contact with him since he retired. The time belongs to him now."

Yakin on the system against Denmark "I won't be announcing the line-up today. We'll play a system with two central midfielders. I'm trying to field the best players. I can also imagine Zakaria in defense."

Kobel on the new number 1 status in the national team "When the news about Yann came out, Murat called me and we had a good conversation. I was really pleased. It's a huge honor for me to wear the national team jersey. If I can do that more often in the future, I'll be very honored. I'm looking forward to the challenge, it's different to club football."

Nomination for the Yashin Trophy Kobel has been nominated for the Jaschin Trophy. His thoughts on it: "I try to give my best every day and it's nice to be recognized. In whatever form it takes."

Let's go! Yakin and Kobel enter the room.

Kobel's first appearance as the national team's number 1 It's Gregor Kobel's first public appearance as the national team's number 1. How has he experienced Yann Sommer's retirement? We can't wait to see what the goalkeeper has to say. The media conference will start shortly.

Major upheaval in the national team - will Wüthrich make his debut? With Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer and Fabian Schär, three long-standing key players have retired from the national team since the European Championship in Germany. Noah Okafor, Dan Ndoye (injured) and Ardon Jashari are also missing from the European Championship squad. Meanwhile, some players have rejoined the squad after a short break from the national team: Becir Omeragic, Filip Ugrinic, Joël Monteiro and Uran Bislimi, Basel full-back Dominik Schmid would also have been called up, but has to miss out through injury. Gregory Wüthrich is also included for the first time. The Sturm Graz defender could make his debut at the age of 29. At a media conference, Wüthrich talks about a decisive step in his career: the move from YB to Perth Glory in Australia.

Hello ... ... and welcome to the live ticker of the Swiss national team's media conference ahead of the start of the Nations League group stage. Murat Yakin's team will face Denmark in Copenhagen on Thursday, kick-off is at 8.45 pm. On the day before the game, Yakin and Gregor Kobel, the new number 1 in the Nati goal, answer questions from journalists. Show more

