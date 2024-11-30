The clash between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern is electrifying the Bundesliga - even though BVB are currently trailing by a large margin. Munich's pursuers will be hoping for black and yellow on Saturday evening.

The top match between Borussia Dortmund and record champions FC Bayern Munich will overshadow the twelfth matchday of the Bundesliga on Saturday evening. Before the game, leaders FC Bayern already have a ten-point lead over Dortmund, who go into the matchday in fifth place in the table. BVB won the last clash in Munich at the end of March 2:0.

The struggling RB team from Leipzig can at least temporarily move into second place this afternoon with a win over VfL Wolfsburg. Champions Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to close the gap on the league leaders from Munich with a win at 1. FC Union Berlin. Eintracht Frankfurt, who are currently second in the table and have six points fewer than FC Bayern, do not play until Sunday at 1. FC Heidenheim.

On Saturday afternoon there are also the games Werder Bremen - VfB Stuttgart, SC Freiburg - Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Augsburg - VfL Bochum.

