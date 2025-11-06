Dortmund had a tough time at Manchester City. The Germans were 2-0 down after just 45 minutes and ended up losing 4-1. But should a Dortmund player have been sent off? Referee expert Adrien Jaccottet and blue Sport expert Mladen Petric assess the situation.

Andreas Lunghi

It's a difficult evening for Gregor Kobel and Co. at Manchester City. The English side were superior to Dortmund for long stretches and ultimately ran out deserved 4:1 winners. Despite conceding four goals, the Swiss national team goalkeeper put in an impressive performance

An action by Serhou Guirassy in the 31st minute caused a stir. The striker went into a tackle near the opposition penalty area and stood on the leg of his opponent, Jeremy Doku - for which referee Szymon Marciniak did not even show him a yellow card.

This leaves blue Sport expert Mladen Petric flabbergasted: "It's very surprising to me. I can't tell you why, only the referee knows."

"Red would be the right decision for me"

Although Guirassy tried to pull back, he still hit his opponent with an open foot. "We often see how a player tries to go for the ball with his toe and then stands on his opponent's foot," Petric continued. "From my point of view, he shouldn't complain if he sees red."

This opinion is shared by refereeing expert Adrien Jaccottet: "He goes into the tackle with high energy and a careless open foot. He probably knows he's too late."

The 29-year-old is lucky that he is still in the air at the last moment and not standing on Doku's leg with all his weight. "Otherwise it would have been a clear and obvious red card. You could just about live with a yellow card, but the right decision for me is red," concludes Jaccottet.

