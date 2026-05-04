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Mercenary check Kobel annoyed by teammates ++ Two Swiss players celebrate championship title, three are relegated

Patrick Lämmle

4.5.2026

Who shone, who dropped out? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

04.05.2026, 14:06

04.05.2026, 14:13

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

BVB have already secured their Champions League place, perhaps that's why the tension is gone in the team. Dortmund deservedly lost the Borussia duel away to Gladbach 0:1. The Nati goalkeeper made some strong saves, but was powerless to prevent Haris Tabakovic's late winning goal.

After the game, Kobel was annoyed by his team-mates' lacklustre performance. "We've all signed a contract for the whole season and not just for 31 games and we have to perform in light of that," he is quoted as saying in Bild. "We still have a bit of responsibility to finish this thing well!"

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Elvedi supposedly puts Gladbach ahead in the first half, but the goal does not count because Elvedi is offside. Defensively, the Foals were very strong and hardly allowed BVB any chances.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

Freiburg may already have their heads in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final (live on blue Sport at 9pm on Thursday) against Braga. The SCF did not manage more than a 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg. Manzambi, however, played a great game, delivering the assist for the equalizer with a butter-soft cross and missing a great chance to make it 2-1 in the closing stages.

 

Fribourg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

The U21 international defender gets his third consecutive start in the Bundesliga. He was substituted after just under an hour, shortly after making a strong save.

 

Freiburg

Rouven Tarnutzer

The 18-year-old made his Bundesliga debut the previous week. He was not in the Freiburg squad against Wolfsburg.

 

Bayer Leverkusen

Jonas Omlin

Not on the match sheet for the 4-1 win over Leipzig.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

A muscle injury put the defender out of action for weeks. Schmied makes his comeback against Union Berlin 10 minutes before the final whistle. Cologne conceded a 2:2 equalizer in the final minutes, but relegation was as good as secured.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

In the 3:1 win in Bremen, Rieder plays as usual in central midfield. He sets up the goal to make it 1:0.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

He is unable to clear the ball properly before conceding the goal and is therefore partly to blame. But otherwise a solid performance from Zesiger.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Once again he is not used.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Amenda currently has a regular place in the Frankfurt defense, but in the 2-1 defeat against HSV, the defender did not always look good. When conceding the second goal, Amenda loses sight of goalscorer Vieira and is completely caught in the reeds.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

Muheim's season is probably already over after an ankle injury. Hopefully the left-back will be fit again in time for the World Cup.

Injury to right ankle. National team defender Miro Muheim fears for World Cup participation

Injury to right ankleNational team defender Miro Muheim fears for World Cup participation

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Just like last week against Bremen, Jaquez is also in the starting eleven for the away game against Hoffenheim. Although Stuttgart conceded three goals in the spectacular 3-3 draw, Jaquez was not one of the culprits.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

The mission to avoid relegation is accomplished! Mainz secured their place in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win against St. Pauli. Widmer played a very good game and scored the assist to make it 2-0 after a strong run forward.

Mission accomplished. Urs Fischer achieves early relegation with Mainz

Mission accomplishedUrs Fischer achieves early relegation with Mainz

 

Heidenheim

Leonidas Stergiou

Heidenheim keep their chance of relegation alive with a 3-3 away draw at Bayern Munich. Stergiou watches the spectacle from the bench.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

After two defeats in a row, Sunderland pick up a point away against Wolverhampton (1-1). Xhaka provides the assist for the opening goal with a perfect corner kick and has a good chance to score the winner in the closing stages - but his shot from 18 meters narrowly misses the target.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Nottingham play away against Chelsea on Monday - and are already looking forward to the semi-final second leg of the Europa League. On Thursday, Ndoye and Co. will be looking to maintain their 1-0 lead against Aston Villa and advance to the final.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Still missing through injury. Without the defender, Newcastle win 3:1 against Brighton.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Okafor continues to be in top form. His goal in the 3-1 win against Burnley is the 25-year-old's eighth goal of the season. In his last seven Premier League games, Okafor has scored six goals and provided one assist.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

The time has finally come: Amdouni makes his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament. He came on as a substitute in the closing stages against Leeds. It is the 25-year-old's first appearance of the season.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter Milan secure the Scudetto ahead of time with a 2-0 win against Parma. It is Sommer's third league title in the last four years. Before moving to Milan, the keeper won the Bundesliga with Bayern.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

Like Sommer, Akanji doesn't have much to do in the game against Parma. Inter won the game with aplomb and celebrated into the early hours afterwards. It is now clear that Inter will exercise the option to buy Akanji on loan. 15 million euros will be transferred to Manchester City for him - what a bargain!

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Britschgi does not play for Parma.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Bologna draw 0-0 against Cagliari with Freuler playing in central midfield.

 

Bologna

Simon Sohm

Sohm is also in the starting eleven for Bologna, but is substituted at the break.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Athekame was substituted for Milan at the break. However, he was unable to prevent the 2-0 defeat to Sassuolo.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Jashari is in the starting eleven and is substituted after 65 minutes. Sassuolo take an early lead after the international player loses the ball.

 

Sassuolo

Ulisses Garcia

A strong performance from Garcia against Milan. He plays at left-back.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Pisa are relegated after the 2-1 defeat against Lecce. Aebischer plays in central midfield and is cautioned. After the season, Aebischer returns to regular club Bologna.

Defeat against Lecce. Swiss trio relegated from Serie A with Pisa

Defeat against LecceSwiss trio relegated from Serie A with Pisa

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Denoon will probably be relegated to Serie B. He is currently missing Pisa with ankle problems.

 

Pisa

Filip Stojilkovic

Former U21 international Stojilkovic is still without a goal in his tenth Serie A game. He still has a contract with Pisa until 2029.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez played in the relaxed 3-0 home win against bottom club Oviedo and put in a solid performance.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 2-0 home defeat against Atlético Madrid.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

Started against Atlético, but could hardly make an impact and was substituted after 59 minutes.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Sevilla play Real Sociedad at home on Monday evening at 9pm. A win is a must, as Sevilla are currently in a relegation spot, which they could leave with three points.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Sevilla play Real Sociedad at home on Monday evening at 9pm.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

Once again only a substitute for Lukas Hradecky in the away win against Metz.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

The captain plays at right-back. He is not at fault for the goal conceded from a free kick. After going 1-0 down, Monaco were able to turn up the heat and scored the winner in the 91st minute through Ansu Fati.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

Rennes lose 4-2 at Lyon, with Embolo failing to score. For Rennes, the defeat is a setback in the fight for the Champions League.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

PSG rested their best players against Lorient for the Champions League clash against Bayern. As a result, the visitors managed to secure a 2-2 draw and a point. Mvogo does not cut a good figure at 0:1, and the ball is deflected unstoppably for the second goal. Mvogo also gets help from the edge of the goal: The post saves twice, the crossbar once.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

In the squad for the 1-1 draw in Lille, but not involved.

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