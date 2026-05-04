Who shone, who dropped out? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
BVB have already secured their Champions League place, perhaps that's why the tension is gone in the team. Dortmund deservedly lost the Borussia duel away to Gladbach 0:1. The Nati goalkeeper made some strong saves, but was powerless to prevent Haris Tabakovic's late winning goal.
After the game, Kobel was annoyed by his team-mates' lacklustre performance. "We've all signed a contract for the whole season and not just for 31 games and we have to perform in light of that," he is quoted as saying in Bild. "We still have a bit of responsibility to finish this thing well!"
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Elvedi supposedly puts Gladbach ahead in the first half, but the goal does not count because Elvedi is offside. Defensively, the Foals were very strong and hardly allowed BVB any chances.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Freiburg may already have their heads in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final (live on blue Sport at 9pm on Thursday) against Braga. The SCF did not manage more than a 1:1 draw against Wolfsburg. Manzambi, however, played a great game, delivering the assist for the equalizer with a butter-soft cross and missing a great chance to make it 2-1 in the closing stages.
Fribourg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
The U21 international defender gets his third consecutive start in the Bundesliga. He was substituted after just under an hour, shortly after making a strong save.
Freiburg
Rouven Tarnutzer
The 18-year-old made his Bundesliga debut the previous week. He was not in the Freiburg squad against Wolfsburg.
Bayer Leverkusen
Jonas Omlin
Not on the match sheet for the 4-1 win over Leipzig.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
A muscle injury put the defender out of action for weeks. Schmied makes his comeback against Union Berlin 10 minutes before the final whistle. Cologne conceded a 2:2 equalizer in the final minutes, but relegation was as good as secured.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
In the 3:1 win in Bremen, Rieder plays as usual in central midfield. He sets up the goal to make it 1:0.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
He is unable to clear the ball properly before conceding the goal and is therefore partly to blame. But otherwise a solid performance from Zesiger.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Once again he is not used.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Amenda currently has a regular place in the Frankfurt defense, but in the 2-1 defeat against HSV, the defender did not always look good. When conceding the second goal, Amenda loses sight of goalscorer Vieira and is completely caught in the reeds.
HSV
Miro Muheim
Muheim's season is probably already over after an ankle injury. Hopefully the left-back will be fit again in time for the World Cup.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Just like last week against Bremen, Jaquez is also in the starting eleven for the away game against Hoffenheim. Although Stuttgart conceded three goals in the spectacular 3-3 draw, Jaquez was not one of the culprits.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
The mission to avoid relegation is accomplished! Mainz secured their place in the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win against St. Pauli. Widmer played a very good game and scored the assist to make it 2-0 after a strong run forward.
Heidenheim
Leonidas Stergiou
Heidenheim keep their chance of relegation alive with a 3-3 away draw at Bayern Munich. Stergiou watches the spectacle from the bench.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
After two defeats in a row, Sunderland pick up a point away against Wolverhampton (1-1). Xhaka provides the assist for the opening goal with a perfect corner kick and has a good chance to score the winner in the closing stages - but his shot from 18 meters narrowly misses the target.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Nottingham play away against Chelsea on Monday - and are already looking forward to the semi-final second leg of the Europa League. On Thursday, Ndoye and Co. will be looking to maintain their 1-0 lead against Aston Villa and advance to the final.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Still missing through injury. Without the defender, Newcastle win 3:1 against Brighton.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Okafor continues to be in top form. His goal in the 3-1 win against Burnley is the 25-year-old's eighth goal of the season. In his last seven Premier League games, Okafor has scored six goals and provided one assist.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
The time has finally come: Amdouni makes his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament. He came on as a substitute in the closing stages against Leeds. It is the 25-year-old's first appearance of the season.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter Milan secure the Scudetto ahead of time with a 2-0 win against Parma. It is Sommer's third league title in the last four years. Before moving to Milan, the keeper won the Bundesliga with Bayern.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Like Sommer, Akanji doesn't have much to do in the game against Parma. Inter won the game with aplomb and celebrated into the early hours afterwards. It is now clear that Inter will exercise the option to buy Akanji on loan. 15 million euros will be transferred to Manchester City for him - what a bargain!
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Britschgi does not play for Parma.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Bologna draw 0-0 against Cagliari with Freuler playing in central midfield.
Bologna
Simon Sohm
Sohm is also in the starting eleven for Bologna, but is substituted at the break.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Athekame was substituted for Milan at the break. However, he was unable to prevent the 2-0 defeat to Sassuolo.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Jashari is in the starting eleven and is substituted after 65 minutes. Sassuolo take an early lead after the international player loses the ball.
Sassuolo
Ulisses Garcia
A strong performance from Garcia against Milan. He plays at left-back.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
The goalkeeper is injured.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Pisa are relegated after the 2-1 defeat against Lecce. Aebischer plays in central midfield and is cautioned. After the season, Aebischer returns to regular club Bologna.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Denoon will probably be relegated to Serie B. He is currently missing Pisa with ankle problems.
Pisa
Filip Stojilkovic
Former U21 international Stojilkovic is still without a goal in his tenth Serie A game. He still has a contract with Pisa until 2029.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Rodriguez played in the relaxed 3-0 home win against bottom club Oviedo and put in a solid performance.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 2-0 home defeat against Atlético Madrid.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Started against Atlético, but could hardly make an impact and was substituted after 59 minutes.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sevilla play Real Sociedad at home on Monday evening at 9pm. A win is a must, as Sevilla are currently in a relegation spot, which they could leave with three points.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Sevilla play Real Sociedad at home on Monday evening at 9pm.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Once again only a substitute for Lukas Hradecky in the away win against Metz.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
The captain plays at right-back. He is not at fault for the goal conceded from a free kick. After going 1-0 down, Monaco were able to turn up the heat and scored the winner in the 91st minute through Ansu Fati.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
Rennes lose 4-2 at Lyon, with Embolo failing to score. For Rennes, the defeat is a setback in the fight for the Champions League.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
PSG rested their best players against Lorient for the Champions League clash against Bayern. As a result, the visitors managed to secure a 2-2 draw and a point. Mvogo does not cut a good figure at 0:1, and the ball is deflected unstoppably for the second goal. Mvogo also gets help from the edge of the goal: The post saves twice, the crossbar once.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
In the squad for the 1-1 draw in Lille, but not involved.