For Gregor Kobel and Borussia Dortmund, the Champions League ends in the round of 16.

The Bundesliga side were unable to capitalize on their good starting position from the first leg and lost 4-1 at Atalanta Bergamo a week after their 2-0 home win.

BVB conceded the decisive fourth goal in Italy in the 98th minute with a penalty scored by Berlin-born Serbian Lazar Samardzic. The action that led to the penalty was the result of a botched clearance by Kobel.

The Swiss international keeper unintentionally passed into the feet of Mario Pasalic, who then crossed into the penalty area, where Atalanta striker Nikola Krstovic was hit in the face by Ramy Bensebaini. After a review on the screens, the in-form Serie A club were awarded a penalty and Bensebaini was shown a yellow card.

Before the bitter end, Dortmund had already spent an unpleasant evening in Lombardy. Gianluca Scamacca (5'), Davide Zappacosta (45') and Mario Pasalic (57') scored within less than an hour to turn the tide after the first leg defeat. Dortmund reduced the deficit to 1:3 through substitute Karim Adeyemi, which put the Germans on course for extra time. The last-minute shock meant BVB were eliminated for only the second time in the club's history after holding a two-goal lead from the first leg.