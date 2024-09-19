Gregor Kobel celebrates a successful start to the new Champions League season in Bruges. The Nati goalkeeper makes five saves and remains unbeaten in Belgium. The fans are full of praise - the makers of "EA Sports FC" also see the qualities of the 26-year-old.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two goals from Jamie Gittens and a converted penalty from Serhou Guirassy give Borussia Dortmund three points in their Champions League opener.

Gregor Kobel kept a clean sheet against Brugge. BVB fans praise him on X as Borussia's life insurance.

Kobel also recently received a great rating from "EA Sports FC". Show more

Borussia Dortmund's start to the Champions League campaign has been slow. The hosts come close to taking the lead in Bruges. But Gregor Kobel also shows in Belgium why he is one of the world's best in his field.

The goalkeeper saved all attempts by the Bruges players to beat him. And when the Swiss goalkeeper was beaten, the crossbar saved him in the 12th minute. The 26-year-old made a total of five saves to prevent his team from going behind.

Jamie Gittens then became the official Man of the Match. The winger, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, put BVB on the road to victory with two goals and the favorites went on to win 3:0.

This means that Borussia Dortmund have not conceded a single goal in their five matches against Bruges in the Champions League - a new record: no team in the history of the competition has ever managed to go five matches without conceding a goal against a particular opponent.

On X, the goalkeeper was once again celebrated by the Black & Yellows' fans: "What Kobel showed again today was outstanding", "our wall saved us from defeat again" and "Kobel is our life insurance. We have him to thank for so many victories". In the German trade press, the Swiss national team goalie is once again praised for his charisma towards his front men.

Kobel also virtually top

"The Swiss kept the clean sheet and the sometimes staggering defense together with strong saves," wrote BILD, awarding him a grade of 2. Sport1 even gave Kobel the top grade of 1 for his performance.

Perhaps the new player ratings from the popular football video game "EA Sports FC" (formerly known as FIFA) also spurred him on. Kobel received a strong 88 points (out of a possible 100), making him the only Swiss player in the top 30.

The 1.95 meter tall Zurich native is therefore not only by far the best Bundesliga goalie, but also the second-best professional in Germany overall. Only Bayern's star striker Harry Kane scores better (90). In the global goalkeeper ranking, he is in fifth place (behind Allisson, Donnarumma, Courtois and Ter Stegen, who each have 89 points).

Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel once again held onto the ball in Bruges. IMAGO/Kirchner-Media

The recent decision by national team coach Murat Yakin to install Kobel as the new number 1 may also have been a motivational boost. "Playing in the national team is the greatest thing. It's been my dream since I was a little boy," said Kobel. At the same time, the seven-time international was also included in the new team council.

